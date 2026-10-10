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President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22, 2026.
President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Zelensky Flips Out Over Trump's Russian Fuel Deal, But New Report Says the Deal Is His Fault

 By Bryan Chai  October 10, 2026 at 9:30am
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is furious with President Donald Trump over a new fuel agreement with Russia, but a new report suggests the Ukrainian leader may have helped bring about the controversial deal himself.

According to Politico, Trump announced Friday that he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase Russian diesel supplies to the United States and global markets.

The agreement includes an immediate shipment of more than 300,000 tons of diesel, with additional shipments planned for November and beyond.

Trump touted the agreement as a way to combat soaring American fuel prices, particularly for farmers, ranchers, and truckers.

Zelensky, however, was considerably less enthusiastic about the arrangement, which would ease certain American sanctions against Russia.

“At this very moment, while our team is talking with the American team in Florida, at this very moment, the President of the United States is talking with the leader of the Kremlin, the leader of this war, the leader of this aggression, and has an agreement under which America is allowing Russia to export diesel fuel,” Zelensky said.

“That means more money for this war, more money to inflict suffering on us, without a doubt.”

He added, “I believe our team is simply being used as a smokescreen, and that is certainly not fair. It is certainly not how partners should treat each other. In my view, this is a weak decision, unfortunately, a weak decision by strong partners.”

Zelensky penned a much lengthier retort on X:

Zelensky warned that allowing Russia to sell additional petroleum products would effectively help finance Moscow’s military operations against Ukraine.

But a subsequent Axios report revealed an important detail about what reportedly prompted Trump’s decision.

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According to an unnamed U.S. official with direct knowledge of the discussions, Trump reached the agreement after Zelensky ignored approximately six American requests to stop attacking Russian oil refineries.

“Zelensky is misreading the room,” the official told Axios, warning that Ukraine’s continued attacks were damaging its relationship with Trump.

Ukraine’s strikes have significantly disrupted Russia’s refining capacity, contributing to an energy crisis that prompted Moscow to restrict diesel exports.

Should the U.S. maintain sanctions against Russia despite Trump’s fuel deal?

Those restrictions placed additional pressure on global fuel markets already struggling with disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The American official said Trump wanted Ukraine to halt its refinery attacks because they were contributing to higher fuel prices for American consumers.

Zelensky had reportedly offered to stop targeting Russian refineries if Moscow reciprocated by ending attacks on Ukraine’s power infrastructure. Trump, however, wanted Ukraine to stop its attacks without that condition.

The report also revealed a disagreement over whether American officials threatened to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official alleged that such a warning was delivered, while the American official denied it.

For now, the disagreement threatens to complicate renewed peace negotiations, with American officials reportedly considering visits to both Moscow and Kyiv next week.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
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Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
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Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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