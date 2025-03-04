Zelenskyy Appears to Relent a Day After US Aid Freeze: 'Ready to Work Under President Trump's Strong Leadership'

In the delicate dance of diplomacy conducted in the harsh spotlight of social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a public commitment to work with President Donald Trump on a peace plan to end Ukraine’s war with Russia.

On Friday, during an Oval Office meeting, the fragile relationship between the two leaders appeared to disintegrate after a shouting match that led to Zelenskyy leaving Washington. On Monday, the Trump administration sought to emphasize its difference from the era of former President Joe Biden by suspending all military aid to Ukraine, which Biden had beefed up toward the end of his term.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy appeared ready to change the momentum of the relationship in a conciliatory message posted on X.

“I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace,” Zelenskyy wrote in a comment that seemed designed to push back against Trump’s comments that Zelenskyy seemed more interested in military victory than peace.

“None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.”

Zelenskyy said, he recognized the need to work with Trump, not the other way around.

“My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy offered a preview of what a truce could look like.

“We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same,” he explained.

“Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.”

Zelenskyy said he is aware Trump has already helped Ukraine.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this,” he wrote.

Referring to the Oval Office sessions that erupted in a public argument, he added, “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

Zelesnkyy added that a deal between the United states and Ukraine on rare earth minerals can be a first step towards a new partnership.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively,” he concluded.

On Tuesday, Vice President J.D. Vance said the minerals deal can be done.

“I think the president is still committed to the mineral deal,” Vance said.

Vance said everything Trump is doing is to send a message to Ukraine.

“We think the Ukrainian troops have fought very bravely, but we are at a point here where neither Europe nor the United States nor the Ukrainians can continue this war indefinitely, so it is important that everybody come to the table, and the president is trying to send a very explicit message,” Vance said.

