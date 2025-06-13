Zelenskyy Expected 20,000 Missiles from America, But Trump Had Very Different Plans - Guess Which One Got His Way

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is furious that President Donald Trump sent American taxpayer-funded military weapons to U.S. forces in the Middle East instead of giving them to him.

Zelenskyy made the brazen complaint Sunday during an ABC News interview, in which he claimed former President Joe Biden had agreed to send him 20,000 missiles to prolong the Russia-Ukraine war.

“We counted on this project — 20,000 missiles. Anti-Shahed missiles,” Zelenskyy said. “It was not expensive, but it’s a special technology.”

“So, we counted on these 20,000 missiles. Today, in the morning, my minister of defense told me that United States moved it to the Middle East,” he added.

The warmongering welfare queen lamented, “Without the help of the United States, we will have more losses.”

BREAKING: Ukrainian President Zelensky says that the US has delivered 20,000 missiles to the Middle East that the United States had previously promised to ship to Ukraine. So which is it? Is Trump siding with Putin or is he just selling missiles to the Middle East in exchange… pic.twitter.com/d1u9Rn4LrW — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 8, 2025

The former actor apparently doesn’t care that American soldiers also need the weapons, as the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the budding Israel-Iran clash, threatens to drag the U.S. into another foreign war.

Celeste Wallander, a former Defense Department official in the Biden administration, told The Wall Street Journal she sees both sides of the issue.

“This capability is urgent and vital to Ukraine’s layered air defense against Russian attacks,” Wallander said.

“But there is also an urgent requirement to protect U.S. personnel and bases in the Middle East against Houthi and potentially Iranian drone attacks.”

As a reminder, Trump is the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Armed Forces. As such, his priority is ensuring American soldiers get the weapons they need to protect themselves and safeguard national security.

It’s absurd for Zelenskyy to complain that Trump redirected American weapons to U.S. soldiers instead of to Ukraine, which isn’t even a NATO ally.

By now, it’s obvious that Ukraine has devolved into a bottomless money pit for the United States as its war with Russia drags on, despite the $183 billion in U.S. aid it has received so far.

8/ 🇺🇦 Ukraine has received $182.8 billion in aid from the U.S. since 2022. That’s over $4,000 per Ukrainian. Did you get a vote on that? No.

Did you pay for it? Yes. This is how empire works: the core population is bled to finance foreign influence. pic.twitter.com/mxRCTmJTaE — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) March 31, 2025

During Biden’s disastrous presidency, his administration took weapons and equipment from America’s own reserve inventory in the U.S. military stockpile to give to Ukraine — a record 55 times — to prolong its unwinnable war against Russia.

Meanwhile, Biden did next to nothing to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States, whose border is barraged daily by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

If Zelenskyy has his way, the war gravy train will continue indefinitely.

Warmongering politicians on both sides of the aisle and their saber-rattling media lapdogs continue to push for endless U.S. involvement in foreign wars, even though they are not in Americans’ best interests.

The U.S. is being ravaged by daily border invasions, soaring national debt, and violent left-wing riots.

If it wasn’t for 𝕏. People would think the riots in Los Angeles California were ‘mostly peaceful’ currently @elonmusk deserves a million “Thank You’s” for buying 𝕏 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jSfJomopwq — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 9, 2025

Here’s the bottom line: It’s terrible that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The United States and numerous Western European nations responded by showering Ukraine with hundreds of billions of dollars and mass deliveries of weapons.

Despite this intervention from the world’s richest countries, there’s no sign the three-year war will end anytime soon.

Moreover, Zelesnkyy had numerous opportunities to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he has taken no concrete action to end this conflict.

