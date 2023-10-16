Share
News

Zelenskyy Gets Himself Rejected: 'It's Not the Right Time'

 By Jake Smith  October 16, 2023 at 11:32am
Share

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to make a solidarity visit to Israel, according to Israeli news sources.

Zelenskyy decried the Hamas attacks and reaffirmed Israel’s “full right to defend itself,” drawing comparisons to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a statement posted to X on Oct. 7.


Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, asked to visit Israel to make a show of support, but that request was denied by Netanyahu, who said he felt “it’s not the right time,” according to Israeli source Ynetnews.com.

Zelenskyy planned to make a stop in Israel as part of his larger European tour, as he could not make a “standalone trip” given the status of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Trending:
Israeli Soldier Has Perfect Answer to ABC News' Question About Civilian Deaths in Gaza

While Netanyahu said a visit from Zelenskyy is not feasible now, he would welcome a trip in the future.

Zelenskyy said that he and Netanyahu spoke over the phone a day after Hamas began carrying out attacks against Israel.

Zelenskyy equated the attacks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which nearly half a million people have been killed or injured, according to Reuters.

“On Israel. I recall the early days of Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine. This was the worst tragedy, with many people killed. It was critical not to feel alone,” Zelenskyy said on Oct. 8. “This is why I urge all leaders to visit Israel and show their support for the people.”

Over 1,300 Israelis have been killed by Hamas since Oct. 7, and nearly 200 people — including Americans — have been taken hostage. The IDF launched a sweeping counteroffensive and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, and it is preparing for a ground assault in the region to clear out Hamas forces.

Related:
Court Employee Arrested After Approaching Trump During Trial

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jake Smith
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Zelenskyy Gets Himself Rejected: 'It's Not the Right Time'
DeSantis Says He'd Help Israel 'Hunt Down and Eradicate These Barbarians' As President
Owners Claim It's a 'Coincidence' That MSNBC Sidelined Pro-Palestine Anchors This Week
IDF Scores Major Win, Eliminates High-Value Hamas Target
GOP Selects Speaker Nominee After Secret Ballot
See more...

Conversation