Share
News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference as part of a European Union summit at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 16, 2026.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference as part of a European Union summit at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 16, 2026. (Nicolas Tucat - AFP / Getty Images)

Zelenskyy Holds Closed-Door Meeting with U.S. Senators, Urges Them to Turn Up the Heat on Trump

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 20, 2026 at 10:16am
Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met virtually Monday with members of the Senate and asked them to press the Trump administration over what he described as limits on intelligence sharing and weapons deliveries.

The closed-door call was led by Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut.

The meeting included other members of both the House and Senate, Axios reported.

Zelenskyy told the lawmakers that Starlink and the U.S. military’s Starshield systems remain partially restricted, that Ukraine has gone without early warnings of Russian ballistic missile attacks on three occasions in the past week, and that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has not signed off on Patriot interceptors and AIM-9X missiles already paid for by NATO countries.

“All of this suggests that some political decision has been made to slow down support for us,” he said, according to a transcript Ukrainian officials provided to Axios. “We want to understand what is happening, why it’s happening, and where all of this is heading.”

Ukrainian officials have said the restrictions began after President Trump announced a diesel deal with Russia during recent talks in Miami.

They claimed that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner warned that continued Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries could lead to cuts in U.S. intelligence and weapons sales.

U.S. officials denied making any such threat. Trump has said the United States is still sharing intelligence.

“Frankly Zelenskyy is not helping matters much. He doesn’t want to stop the war,” Trump told reporters Monday. “Maybe it’s time for Zelenskyy to let somebody else negotiate on behalf of Ukraine.”

A reporter told Trump that Zelenskyy said he was “on the wrong side of history.” Trump replied, “Zelenskyy doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” and repeated that Ukraine could have reached a deal earlier if Zelenskyy had listened.


Tillis said after the meeting that Congress “remains committed to standing with Ukraine and our European allies to end Russia’s brutal aggression and secure lasting peace.”

Should Congress increase support for Ukraine in light of Zelenskyy's claims?
Related:
Declassified Docs Show State Dept.'s Testimony During 2019 Trump Impeachment Was Radically Different from Reality

Blumenthal posted that “bipartisan support for Ukraine was clear and unequivocal, which we’ll be expressing in upcoming action,” and that “appeasement won’t work with Putin, a thug who understands only strength and force.”

Politico reported that Zelenskyy also raised Trump’s decision to waive certain Russia sanctions and that the lawmakers called the combination of steps “impediments to peace.”

Zelenskyy told the group he had proposed to Witkoff and Kushner a 30-day halt to Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries in exchange for U.S. Patriot interceptors during that period.

He said the envoys had not shown openness to the idea.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to be in Oslo next week and could meet the envoys there before they continue to Moscow, a source told Axios.


Zelenskyy later posted that he had informed the lawmakers of a recent Russian drone attack in the Kharkiv region that killed six people, including a mother and her child, and that he still had no explanation from the American side on the intelligence and Starlink issues.

The call was the latest step in Zelenskyy’s effort to get Congress to push the White House on the support he says has slowed.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Pennsylvania Welfare Supervisor Accused of Stealing Thousands in Food Stamps, Trading Them for Crack Cocaine
ICE Fires Back After CNN Portrays Aggressive 'Rioter' as a Mere 'Resident' of California: 'Attempted to Impede'
Zelenskyy Holds Closed-Door Meeting with U.S. Senators, Urges Them to Turn Up the Heat on Trump
160 UK Schools Evacuated Over 'Allah Akbar' Threat
Watch: Democratic Campaign Volunteer Appears to Swipe Package While Knocking on Doors
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation