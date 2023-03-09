Parler Share
News

Zelenskyy Humiliated After Major Oscars Request Shut Down for Second Year in Row - Report

 By George Upper  March 9, 2023 at 12:05pm
Parler Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to be batting 0-for-2 this week.

The Ukrainian president has reported been denied a request to address the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at this years Oscars, making that the second turn-down from the Academy in as many years.

That report came Thursday in an exclusive report from Variety. The day prior, CNN, in another exclusive, reported that Zelenskyy wanted House Speaker Keven McCarthy to visit his war-torn country but had been turned down flat.

Zelenskyy had even hired an agent, Mike Simpson of the well-known William Morris Endeavor agency, to plead his case, according to the report.

The Academy reportedly turned him down, although they refused to comment for Variety’s piece.

Trending:
Dem Asked to Lead Group in Pledge of Allegiance, What Happens Next Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Zelenskyy, who admitted has at least some reason to believe that the Academy might want to hear from him, given his past career as a comedic actor, has appeared at multiple awards shows and film festivals over the past year, mostly by remote video.

Last year, he appeared at the Grammy Awards as well as  the Cannes and Venice film festivals, Variety noted.

He’s also appeared at the Golden Globes, where he was introduced by Sean Penn.

But last year, Will Packer, who produced the Oscars, refused Zelenskyy’s request to appear.

“Sources say Packer expressed concerns that Hollywood was only showering Ukraine with attention because those affected by the conflict are white,” Variety reported. “By contrast, Hollywood has ignored wars around the globe that impact people of color, he argued. Packer did not respond to a request for comment.”

The reason or reasons for the rejection this year were unclear.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has rejected an invitation from the president of embattled Ukraine to visit the country, saying such a visit would not impact his “no blanks checks” position on Ukrainian aid.

“I don’t have to go to Ukraine to understand where there’s a blank check or not,” McCarthy told CNN Wednesday.

The California Republican’s own party is divided over whether to continue supplying aid to Ukraine, and if so, how much.

Zelenskyy apparently believes that a visit to the impacts of the war first-hand would help push the speaker to support more aid.

Related:
Sean Penn Presents Zelenskyy with His Oscar, But Ukrainian Leader Doesn't Get to Keep It

“Mr. McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now,” Zelenskyy told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “And then after that, make your assumptions.”

“I think that Speaker McCarthy, he never visited Kyiv or Ukraine, and I think it would help him with his position,” Zelenskyy said.

McCarthy, however, reiterated his position: He supports Ukraine, but will not support writing the country a “blank check.”

Should Zelensky be speaking at American events?

The fact that the spending of all U.S. aid to Ukraine is overseen by the federal government, as CNN pointed out, does not seem to mollify McCarthy. (CNN’s Clare Foran provided no details regarding how that spending is overseen, or how effective that oversight might be in a war zone.)

“Let’s be very clear about what I said: no blank checks, OK? So, from that perspective, I don’t have to go to Ukraine to understand where there’s a blank check or not,” McCarthy told CNN.

“I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it,” he added. “And my point has always been, I won’t provide a blank check for anything.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




US Air Force Unveils New Look at Futuristic Bomber the Like of Which 'The World Has Never Seen'
Zelenskyy Humiliated After Major Oscars Request Shut Down for Second Year in Row - Report
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Rejects Invitation From Zelenskyy: 'I Won't Provide a Blank Check'
CNN's Jill Biden Special Completely Flops as Viewers Tune Out in Droves: Report
Lawyer Makes Alarming Statement About Why Trump Didn't Release All JFK Files: 'Suddenly He Became Afraid'
See more...

Conversation