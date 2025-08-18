Zelenskyy Says He Needs 'Everything' from Trump in Order to Agree to a Peace Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will need “everything” from the United States in terms of military support when it comes to entering into a peace deal with Russia.

“What sort of security guarantees do you need from President [Donald] Trump to be able to make a deal? Is it American troops? Intelligence? Equipment? What is it?” USA Today reporter Francesca Chambers asked.

“Everything,” Zelenskyy answered.

He then elaborated, explaining that guaranteeing Ukraine’s security includes two parts. First, ensuring his own military is strong and well-equipped. And second, direct military backing, apparently with troops on the ground from “big countries” like the U.S., along with European nations.

🚨 BREAKING: Zelensky is asked what kind of security guarantees he needs from the United States to stop the war. His response: “EVERYTHING” – including American troops. pic.twitter.com/1dG4T3HsET — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2025

The Ukrainian leader noted that what form that military backing would take was the point of another meeting scheduled to take place later Monday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

.@POTUS and his fellow world leaders take a Family Photo in Cross Hall at the White House pic.twitter.com/5Mm20sr79Z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 18, 2025

Trump did not directly answer a question regarding whether he would be willing to send American peacekeepers to Ukraine.

“Well, we’re going to work with Ukraine. We’re going to work with everybody, and we’re going to make sure if there’s peace, the peace is going to stay long-term,” the president said.

Asked if he would rule out U.S. troop involvement, Trump responded, “We’ll let you know that, maybe later today.”

“When it comes to security, there’s gonna be a lot of help,” he added. European nations are the “first line of defense, because they’re there, they’re Europe. But we’re going to help them out also. We’ll be involved,” Trump said.

‘When it comes to security, there’s going to be a lot of help.’ President Trump refuses to rule out the potential of US troops being deployed to support Ukraine in its war against Russia. 📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604

🔓 Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/n92Uv9Pvcf — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 18, 2025

Special envoy Steve Witkoff, who took part in Trump’s Friday talks with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Russian leader agreed to allow Ukraine to have a security agreement similar to NATO’s Article 5, involving the U.S. and other European nations.

Article 5 of the NATO charter specifies that an attack on one is an attack on all the member nations. A red line for Putin is allowing Ukraine to join NATO.

Top Trump envoy @SteveWitkoff tells @jaketapper that Putin agreed to allow “robust security guarantees” for Ukraine as part of a peace deal, describing them as “Article 5-like” protections. pic.twitter.com/6sOOby7PCd — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) August 17, 2025

Witkoff said that Putin’s concession “was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that.”

