Share
News
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stand between the U.S. and Ukranian flags as they speak to reporters at the White House Monday.
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stand between the U.S. and Ukranian flags as they speak to reporters at the White House Monday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Zelenskyy Says He Needs 'Everything' from Trump in Order to Agree to a Peace Deal

 By Randy DeSoto  August 18, 2025 at 1:14pm
Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will need “everything” from the United States in terms of military support when it comes to entering into a peace deal with Russia.

“What sort of security guarantees do you need from President [Donald] Trump to be able to make a deal? Is it American troops? Intelligence? Equipment? What is it?” USA Today reporter Francesca Chambers asked.

“Everything,” Zelenskyy answered.

He then elaborated, explaining that guaranteeing Ukraine’s security includes two parts. First, ensuring his own military is strong and well-equipped. And second, direct military backing, apparently with troops on the ground from “big countries” like the U.S., along with European nations.

The Ukrainian leader noted that what form that military backing would take was the point of another meeting scheduled to take place later Monday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Trump did not directly answer a question regarding whether he would be willing to send American peacekeepers to Ukraine.

Do you think the White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy will lead to a peace deal?

“Well, we’re going to work with Ukraine. We’re going to work with everybody, and we’re going to make sure if there’s peace, the peace is going to stay long-term,” the president said.

Asked if he would rule out U.S. troop involvement, Trump responded, “We’ll let you know that, maybe later today.”

“When it comes to security, there’s gonna be a lot of help,” he added. European nations are the “first line of defense, because they’re there, they’re Europe. But we’re going to help them out also. We’ll be involved,” Trump said.

Related:
Poll: Trump's Popularity Surges After Putin Meeting, Rises in Places Democrats Never Expected

Special envoy Steve Witkoff, who took part in Trump’s Friday talks with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the Russian leader agreed to allow Ukraine to have a security agreement similar to NATO’s Article 5, involving the U.S. and other European nations.

Article 5 of the NATO charter specifies that an attack on one is an attack on all the member nations. A red line for Putin is allowing Ukraine to join NATO.

Witkoff said that Putin’s concession “was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Poll: Trump's Popularity Surges After Putin Meeting, Rises in Places Democrats Never Expected
Zelenskyy Says He Needs 'Everything' from Trump in Order to Agree to a Peace Deal
Watch: Trump Can't Help But Comment on Zelenskyy's Clothing During White House Greeting
Frauds: UN Dropped Measurement for 'Famine' by 50%, Giving Media What It Needed to Show Israel Starving Children
WaPo Pushes D.C. Is Safe Narrative Despite Its Own Poll Showing 91% See Crime as a 'Serious' Issue
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation