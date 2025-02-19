Zelenskyy Takes a Vicious Shot at Trump, Claims He 'Lives in a Disinformation Space'

The United States under President Donald Trump appears poised for an epochal shift in foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the ungrateful little dictator whose nation has collected untold billions of dollars from American taxpayers to fund an effective stalemate in an unwinnable war against Russia that should have ended a long time ago, seems determined to hasten that shift.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X by the U.K.’s Sky News, and according to a somewhat garbled-sounding British translation, the Ukrainian president denied the truth of Trump’s recent claims about Zelenskyy’s extreme unpopularity with his own people and instead insisted that the American president “lives in a disinformation space.”

“We understand that this information is coming from Russia,” Zelenskyy said. “We understand that, and we have total evidence for that.”

“He is the leader of the American people, whom we respect a lot,” the Ukrainian president added moments later. “Unfortunately, he lives in a disinformation space.”

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Donald Trump ‘lives in a place of disinformation’.https://t.co/I2ge3iUDfI 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/I0WkkFSDmJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 19, 2025

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy had an approval rating of only 4 percent — an assertion almost certainly exaggerated for effect in the typical Trump-ian way but nonetheless embedded in a lengthier statement filled with incontrovertible and exponentially more important truths.

“Well, we have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine,” Trump said.

The president made that comment in response to a journalist’s question about reports that Russia demanded new Ukrainian elections as a condition of a potential peace deal.

One can scarcely breathe contemplating the sheer irony of that question. After all, former President Joe Biden’s criminal administration spent nearly three years gaslighting Americans about Ukrainian “democracy.”

Now, perhaps Russia has demanded a new election in Ukraine? And it sounds plausible enough for a reporter to ask the question without noting the irony? The audacity of the lies the Biden regime told the American people almost defies belief.

“The leader in Ukraine, I mean, I hate to say it, but he’s down at 4 percent approval rating,” Trump said moments later.

Then, Trump described the physical destruction to Zelenskyy’s country. The president also hinted that the Russians could destroy the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv if they wanted to do so.

Finally, he returned to the matter of elections.

“Yeah, I would say that, you know, [if] they want a seat at the table, you could say the people have to — wouldn’t the people of Ukraine have to say, like, ‘It’s been a long time since we’ve had an election,'” Trump said.

Then, the president preemptively debunked Zelenskyy’s “Russian disinformation” claim.

“That’s not a Russia thing,” Trump added. “That’s something coming from me and coming from many other countries, also.”

Trump says, that Zelensky’s approval ratings are at a mere 4%. pic.twitter.com/q474nrhtqd — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 18, 2025

In other words, Zelenskyy focused on Trump’s “4 percent” claim but said nothing about an election. Ironically, an election would do more than anything else to disprove that claim.

Moreover, the Ukrainian president blamed Russia despite Trump’s clear statement that the demand for an election came from him.

To say that many Americans have grown exhausted and outraged by our government’s gargantuan and seemingly limitless commitment to funding Ukraine’s war would amount to one of history’s biggest understatements.

Meanwhile, Trump has made clear that future U.S. security commitments would require a larger deal. And that deal must include, among other things, repayment from Ukraine for past funding by U.S. taxpayers.

Zelenskyy could reject a deal of that nature, and more power to him. After all, it is not for an American to tell the Ukrainian president what to do with his country and its resources.

An American, however, does have the right to demand other things, including the aforementioned epochal shift in foreign policy.

Americans liberated Western Europe from the Nazis 80 years ago. No one disputes this. The British could not have done it on their own, as legendary Prime Minister Winston Churchill well knew.

Americans also liberated Eastern Europe from Soviet Communism nearly 40 years ago. Native dissidents, of course, played a crucial role, as did Communism’s fundamental weakness. But no one doubts that President Ronald Reagan’s various forms of relentless pressure, both rhetorical and financial, hastened the demise of the Evil Empire.

Now, the time has come to leave Europe to the Europeans.

This will come with costs, including the potential rise of an authoritarian Germany. And that new Germany would look Marxist rather than fascist.

Either way, Trump will extract the United States from the Ukraine boondoggle. And Zelenskyy seems determined to make it easy for him.

