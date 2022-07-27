Share
News

'Zero Journalistic Integrity:' Elon Musk Hits Back at MSM 'Hit Piece' Alleging Adulterous Affair

 By Richard Moorhead  July 27, 2022 at 2:35pm
Share

Elon Musk is hitting back at the Wall Street Journal after the outlet accused him of an adulterous affair, encouraging a defamation lawsuit and sharing photo evidence that casts doubt on the outlet’s report.

A Sunday article, which Musk described as a “hit piece,” accused the Tesla billionaire of engaging in an adulterous affair with Nicole Shanahan, the then-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, in fall of 2021.

The article claimed that the adulterous affair ruptured a longtime friendship between Brin and Musk, ultimately contributing to a divorce between the couple.

Musk even went so far as to have “dropped to one knee” and begged forgiveness from Brin for encroaching upon his then-wife, according to the Wall Street Journal article.

Brin and Musk are two of the world’s wealthiest people, with the former providing early investment for Tesla.

Trending:
Fire-Stricken Liberals Have Total Meltdown Over 'Militia Group' Helping Feed Families and Evacuate Residents

Musk quickly denied the veracity of the article after its publication.

He shared a picture of himself and Brin together, saying that the photo was taken over the weekend, seemingly refuting claims that the men were no longer friends.

Is the Wall Street Journal telling the truth?

A lawyer for Shanahan released a statement rejecting the Wall Street Journal’s report as an “outright lie” and “defamatory,” the New York Post reported.

The Wall Street Journal, which cited “people familiar with the matter,” has stood by its reporting in the story.

Kirsten Grind and Emily Glazer are listed on the article’s byline.

Related:
Wall Street Shocked as Twitter Posts Unexpected Massive Loss for 2nd Quarter

Musk accused Wall Street Journal investigation editor Michael Siconolfi of having “zero journalistic integrity” for his role in publishing what he called a “hit piece.

Musk suggested that Shanahan could sue the outlet for defamation, arguing that his own public profile would make it difficult to win a defamation case as a litigant.

Musk shared a picture of himself hanging out with Brin in response to a tweet from Siconolfi claiming their friendship had been destroyed, seemingly catching the mainstream media editor red-handed.

Musk has claimed that dishonest media coverage of him is motivated by demand for clicks and internet traffic.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Homeowner Grabs Gun and Ends Threat After Intruder Emerges from Woods, Jumps Gate, Kicks Door
'Zero Journalistic Integrity:' Elon Musk Hits Back at MSM 'Hit Piece' Alleging Adulterous Affair
WH Changed Definition of 'Recession' to Fit Their Agenda, Then Gets Mockingly Called Out By Leading Supporter
Trump Calls for Moving Homeless Out of Cities to Camps in Tough-on-Crime Speech
Cause of Death of Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Revealed, Related to Surgery from Just One Day Before
See more...

Conversation