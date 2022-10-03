Americans Prioritize Their Home's Health Over Personal Health

According to a new poll, homeowners are more likely to look after their home’s health than their own, and they look to the fall as a time to get back to routine and readjust their priorities.

The survey of 2,000 Americans 25-54 found that of those who own a home, their home’s health scored priority over their own personal health during fall (71% vs. 57%).

Moreover, most Americans see fall as a time to get back into routine (73%), needing to fulfill priorities like “getting my schedule organized,” “getting the kids settled in school again” or “winterizing my home or cars.”

Yet only 20% reported they are on top of routine doctor visits.

.“With increasing inflation risk and falling COVID concerns, people are turning their attention towards maintaining the health of their things over the health of themselves”, said Dr. Vontrelle Roundtree, interim chief medical officer at MDLIVE.

“However, routine maintenance to prevent a breakdown in your health is just as important as preventive maintenance on your car or your home, and virtual care is one convenient way to stay on schedule with preventive maintenance checks for your health, added Dr. Roundtree.

When they do prioritize health, respondents generally spend more time caring for their kids’ health and their partner’s health over their own, but 56% know that putting off their personal wellness affects how well they can care for other aspects of their life.

People are more likely to give into taking care of their health because of their anxiety (39%) and fear (31%) while being more likely to develop habits/regular care for their car (25%) or home (27%).

Similarly, many respondents would be concerned about their health only if they notice sudden symptoms (35%) or gradual changes (30%), compared to 24% of homeowners who preemptively maintain their homes.

Only 15% of respondents said they would check up on their health without a concern popping up. Money may also be a factor since half of respondents shared that they’ve skipped going to a doctor because they couldn’t afford the visit, and 39% said that putting their health care first would be too much of an expense.

In fact, results also showed that respondents’ health may be falling to the back burner, expressing more concern about their finances (72% vs. 59%) than their own well-being.

“The cost of preventive maintenance is typically far less than the cost of a repair due to breakdown, and typically takes less time; for your health, preventive care is often covered by your health insurance, and easy to access”, said Dr. Roundtree.

“With fall season routines, it’s important for consumers to think of their health with a maintenance mindset just like they do the other things that require routine upkeep.”



