Celebrities React After Donald Trump NFTs Sellout In Less Than A Day

host Jimmy Kimmel, actor Oscar Isaac, actor Mark Hamill, and actor Kelly Marie Tran pose with a guest at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. Kimmel and Hamill were among critics of Donald Trump's NFT.

Former President Donald Trump shared his “big announcement” Thursday with the introduction of a NFT collection priced at $99 each.

The collection sold out and is trending on NFT trading platform OpenSea. The NFT collection is being mocked heavily on social media and by several celebrities.

Trump announced the launch of a 45,000-NFT collection Thursday with a price point of $99. The NFTs minted on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain feature Trump in various superhero, astronaut and cowboy outfits.

The NFTs came with sweepstakes of potential prizes like dinner with Trump, Zoom calls and golf. Anyone who bought 45 of the NFTs gets to go to a dinner with Trump.

Late night talk show hosts had a field day with Trump’s NFT collection.

“At least last time, you got a red hat. Now he’s selling you nothing. It’s literally Cards Against Humanity,” Jimmy Kimmel said, referencing the famous red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Kimmel said the NFTs aren’t even real trading cards, “which is another way of saying nothing.

“And by the way, we already have Donald Trump trading cards – they’re called subpoenas.”

Kimmel went on to say that Trump was selling NFTs “like a crypto bro – while he’s running for president.”

“Oh, look at this – it’s like QAnon meets QVC, it really is.”

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon shared several jokes about the collection Thursday night.

“You know your campaign isn’t going well when your re-election strategy is, ‘Maybe people will like me as a Pokemon.’ Trump was like, ‘These cards are like classified documents – you’ve got to catch them all,’” Fallon said.

Former President Donald Trump, left, waves to guests during an election night party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump received criticism from other celebrities including his own allies over the announcement of the NFT. PHELAN M. EBENHACK/BENZINGA

Fallon joked that “even the MyPillow guy was going, ‘I think Trump’s lost it.’”

Stephen Colbert poked fun at the former president, also using some Pokemon references.

“The ex-president of the United States, the ex-most powerful man in the world, has launched a line of trading cards. It’s Grope-e-mon, with Pikacoup,” Colbert said. “This is the least-dignified attempt at post-presidential merchandising since the launch of Tickle-me-Truman.”

Colbert compared the launch of a NFT collection by Trump to Adolf Hitler having escaped the bunker and “released Mein Komic Book.”

Colbert also poked fun at the timing of the NFT collection launch at a time when NFTs have fallen out of favor.

“He’s a business genius! Jumping in on the NFT market, when it’s at its hottest. Next, he’s releasing an exclusive line of rotary phones.”

Late night talk show host Seth Meyers also joined in the fun.

“After teasing a major announcement on his social media platform Truth Social, former president Trump announced today he is releasing a collection of digital trading cards. It’s what his doctors are calling ‘a new symptom,’” Meyers said.

Meyers also poked fun at the timing related to the recent arrest of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

“Also, go to love the timing of a former president launching his NFT line the same week a crypto scammer gets arrested. “‘They got SBF? Looks like there’s an opening available, then!’”

Outside late night talk show hosts, current President Joe Biden joined in on poking fun at the NFT collection launch and Trump’s announcement.

“I had some major announcements the last couple of weeks, too,” Biden tweeted, listing several accomplishments.

Actor Mark Hamill, known best for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, shared Biden’s tweet with his response.

“I like Presidents who don’t charge $99 for ONE trading card,” Hamill said on Twitter.

Author Stephen King chimed in on the NFT collection from Trump on Twitter.

“Obama, Bush and Clinton are working for the poor & disadvantaged in their various ways. Trump is selling $99 trading cards. And running for president. Ain’t that America, something to see,” King tweeted.

Trump’s niece Mary Trump also shared an edited version of the Trump NFTs poking fun at her uncle’s collection.

While celebrities are having a good time poking fun at Trump’s NFT collection, those who bought the digital cards for $99 may be laughing all the way to the bank.

At the time of writing, the NFTs have a floor price of 0.162 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $193.

The collection is trending on OpenSea as one of the top traded collections. At the time of writing, the volume for the NFT collection from Trump was 1,302 Ethereum.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DWAC), which has a pending merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, are down 1% to $19.91 on Friday. Shares fell Thursday after investors realized the big announcement from Trump was not the news they were hoping for.

