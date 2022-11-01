Lapid, Netanyahu Face-Off In Razor Close Israeli Election

Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu both urged their supporters to head to the ballot box on Tuesday, claiming their respective blocs were running neck and neck.

“The data show it’s very close, go vote,” Lapid wrote in a Twitter post, adding: “No one who cares about the future of our children and the future of the State of Israel can remain at home in such a situation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid (L) and his wife Lihi Lapid (R) cast their votes for the 2022 Israeli legislative election at Ramat Aviv Gimel school in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 01, 2022. This is Israel’s fifth political election in 43 months. AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO/HANDOUT/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES

Netanyahu said that he was currently “in a tie” with Lapid. “Now every vote counts. The race is very close. I ask everyone to go out and immediately vote Likud!” Netanyahu said in a written statement on Twitter.

Former Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu speak to the press after casting their vote in the Israeli general election on November 1, 2022, in Jerusalem, Israel. Israelis return to the polls on November 1 for a fifth general election in four years to vote for a new Knesset, the 120-seat Israeli parliament. AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES

Three separate final polls published prior to Tuesday’s election showed Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious bloc standing one seat shy of a parliamentary majority. The polls by Channel 12, Channel 13 and the Kan public broadcaster all predicted the Netanyahu-led bloc securing 60 mandates, one short of a majority in the 120-member Knesset. The surveys all found Lapid’s current left-wing and Arab coalition partners together garnering 56 seats, with the non-aligned Arab-majority Hadash-Ta’al faction forecast to receive four mandates.

Produced in association with Jewish News Syndicate.

(Additional reporting provided by JNS Reporter)

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.