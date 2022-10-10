Moms Less Likely To Breastfeed During Pandemic Due To This

Moms were less likely to breastfeed during the pandemic because of a lack of face-to face help, according to new research.

Redeployment of maternity workers and lockdown measures disrupted suckling lessons in newborn nurseries.

Women struggled to get professional support as the coronavirus crisis gripped the world, say scientists.

Lead author Dr. Amy Yeh, a pediatrician at the University of Southern California (USC), explained: “There is a false belief that breastfeeding is a natural instinct that is supposed to happen out of thin air.”

Photo by Luiza Braun on Unsplash

“Breastfeeding is a technique that both the mother and baby need to learn. Every mother, baby, and dad is unique.”

“It is picking up on the cues of the baby and figuring out what works for both mother and baby. It becomes easier with time. Remember: Mother’s milk is gold.”

The US team found exclusive and any breastfeeding fell by eleven and four percent, respectively, in comparison to before.

An analysis of rates at LAC(Los Angeles County)+USC Medical Center from January 2019 to April 2021 identified decreases across all demographic groups.

Hospital staffing and access to breastfeeding training and other healthcare due to restrictions were potential causes.

It follows a Swansea University study that showed almost a third of moms in the UK gave up before they wanted during lockdown.

Marta Sanchez, a midwife teacher, shows a video of a new born baby spontaneously looking for the mother’s nipple, during the last class of the pre-birth course in the Maternity House “Prima Luce”, on June 23, 2022 in Turin, Italy. She explains that it is important to let them take this first step alone, even if it can take a while, as it ensures happy breastfeeding for the future. Amid baby formula shortages in the United states, Europe has the world’s lowest number of breastfeeding mothers. (Photo by Diana Bagnoli/Getty Images)

“Although a task force was implemented in our newborn nursery immediately after this study to return breastfeeding rates back to normal for our communities, many mothers and newborns missed the opportunity to benefit from the effects of breastfeeding during the pandemic,” Yeh said.

It boosts infants’ development and reduces their risk of allergies and infections. Mothers’ milk has also been linked to improvements in IQ.

Breastfeeding also helps protect women against breast and ovarian cancer, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

“It adds to the many health impacts COVID-19 has had on families,” she said. The World Health Organization recommends that babies are exclusively breastfed for six months.

The UK has one of the lowest rates. Fewer than half (48%) continue beyond six to eight weeks. Globally, only a quarter of infants receive just breastmilk during this period.

“Breast is best” is the slogan used by countless respected experts because of its advantages to both children and their moms.

The study was presented at an American Academy of Pediatrics meeting in Anaheim, California.



