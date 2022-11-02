New Tropical Threat Looms For Philippines In The Wake Of Nalgae's Disastrous Flooding

Torrential downpours from Tropical Storm Nalgae caused rain-induced landslides across southern portions of the Philippines this past weekend. Officials there say at least 98 people were killed, 63 people were missing, and 69 people were injured throughout the country as of Monday, Reuters reported.

Nalgae continued to creep northward, away from the Philippines and into the South China Sea, on Monday. In the storm’s wake, streets looked like rivers across the archipelago, and many rescue attempts were ongoing.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew over the flood-ravaged areas on Monday to survey the damage, Reuters reported.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, rescuers continue their search for missing bodies at Barangay Kusiong, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province, southern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

“[The] Manila metro area picked up between 4 and 8 inches (100 and 200 mm (0.66 feets)) of rain from Friday through Sunday with some areas even picking up 11 inches (280 mm (0.92 feets)) in northern portions of the Philippines,” AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.

Officials said more than 4,100 homes were damaged by Nalgae and over 975,000 people were forced to shelter in evacuation centers. Nearly 2 million people were affected by the storm, The Associated Press reported.

Nalgae, also known as Paeng in the Philippines, was a tropical storm as it moved over the country this past weekend. By early Tuesday local time, it had gained enough strength to become a typhoon.

As Nalgae moved back over the open waters of the South China Sea, it strengthened into the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins and was on a course toward China.

Naalgae strengthened into what would be a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins when it traveled back over the open waters of the South China Sea and headed in the direction of China. ACCUWEATHER

“The cyclone is expected to turn north as it pushes across the South China Sea and then curve north-northwestward during the first half of the week. This could lead to potential impacts in parts of southern China by mid- to late week,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Degar explained.

Nalgae will continue to track west-northwest, but as floodwaters linger throughout the Philippines, another tropical storm is brewing just east of the country, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn it could bring even more rain to the islands.

Tropical Storm Banyan, known as Queenie in the Philippines, will lose wind intensity as it tracks west-northwest over the next couple of days.

In the coming days, as Tropical Storm Banyan, also known as Queenie in the Philippines, moves west-northwest, its wind strength will decrease. ACCUWEATHER

“However, the system can still bring rain, some heavy, to portions of Visayas and Mindanao, in southern areas of the Philippines, from Wednesday into Friday, local time,” Nicholls explained.

Rainfall will not be nearly as heavy as it was with Nalgae, but given the already saturated ground, there is still the risk of flooding, experts say.

Produced in association with AccuWeather.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

