Northeast To Stay Dry This Weekend As Atlantic Storm Pesters Coastal Areas

A dry weekend is in store for the Northeast as a storm remains at sea and brings gusty winds and rough surf along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts this weekend. However, the pleasant conditions are not expected to last into Halloween, AccuWeather forecasters say.

This weekend will bring ideal conditions for many autumn outdoor plans away from the immediate Atlantic coast. Away from the beaches, light winds are in store and will not interfere with yard clean-up activities, hayrides and pumpkin picking. Sunglasses are likely to be needed for people attending daytime football games or other sporting events.

This weekend’s weather will be a little more erratic around the shore. ACCUWEATHER

The weather will be a little more unsettled along the coast this weekend.

The combination of a storm near Bermuda and high pressure over New England will create stiff northeasterly winds along the coast from Massachusetts to northeastern Florida this weekend.

“Air rushing from the high pressure area to the low pressure area will boost wind speeds along the coast,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

The weather may not be suitable for taking a stroll on the beach this weekend, especially for areas from Delaware to coastal locations southward.

This weekend’s weather may not be good for a stroll on the beach, particularly in areas from Delaware to coastal towns southward. ACCUWEATHER

The winds will create rough surf that can lead to dangerous conditions for swimmers and lead to minor beach erosion. Where the wind is pushing water shoreward, minor coastal flooding at times of high tide will occur as well. Tide levels are likely to end up 1-2 feet above normal, especially in some of the back bays.

“Some improvement, easing of the coastal winds, rough surf and coastal flooding concerns are likely in New England and Long Island, New York, as the weekend progresses,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said. Sunday should be the more tranquil of the two days this weekend in terms of breezes at the Jersey Shore.

The storm southwest of Bermuda has likely missed its chance to evolve into a tropical depression or storm, forecasters say.

The storm southwest of Bermuda is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression or storm. ACCUWEATHER

“Wind shear seems to be shredding the disturbance as it drifts northeastward, and this is likely to continue through the weekend,” Douty said.

The disturbance will bring showers and locally gusty thunderstorms to the islands of Bermuda through much of this weekend.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, there is an area of disturbed weather about 1,500 miles farther to the south that AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor for tropical development over the Caribbean Sea in both the short term and the long term.

ACCUWEATHER

The dry weather that Northeastern residents will enjoy this weekend will not hold into Halloween.

The same storm responsible for the soaking rain that fell in Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday will swing northeastward by early next week. Even though this storm will weaken considerably by the time it reaches the Northeast, some rain and drizzle are in the offing by Halloween.

Rain that falls from later Sunday night over parts of the Ohio Valley, Appalachians and Piedmont to Monday in the mid-Atlantic and New England is not expected to be excessive.

The heavy rain that poured on Thursday and Friday across Texas and Oklahoma will move northeastward by early next week. ACCUWEATHER

Just enough rain will fall to potentially slow some commutes throughout the day on Monday. A rain jacket will likely be needed for kids venturing out for trick-or-treating and those who plan on attending Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia between the Phillies and the Houston Astros. It is possible that enough rain falls to delay play during the game.

Areas of rain and drizzle are likely to slowly depart the Northeast on Tuesday, so no weather-related delays are likely for Game 4 of the World Series.

