Top 20 Things People Think You Should Experience Before Turning 40

Going on a solo date (16%), conquering a fear (20%), writing a letter to themselves (14%), and going to the doctor more to care for their health (26%), are some things Americans say they want to experience before hitting the big 4-0.

That’s according to a recent poll of 2,000 adults, evenly split by generation, that asked respondents to list the top things one should experience by that age.

Almost one in five Americans also believes people should watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square in person at least once in their lives before turning 40.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of VSP Vision Care, the data found that 83% of respondents have been planning for their futures, and 73% are optimistic about what’s to come in their lives.

But how have people been planning for the future? Most respondents said by exercising more or going to the doctor (54%), saving money (52%), and setting realistic goals (42%).

And with all of these goals in mind, it’s no surprise that four in five people believe it’s important to have clear vision and healthy eyes to experience these moments in life (79%).

“Eye health can affect so many aspects of our lives, from work to school and all of those special moments in between, because so much of how we interact with the world is visual,” said Dr. Valerie Sheety-Pilon, vice president of clinical and medical affairs at VSP Vision. “Receiving an annual eye exam is a simple yet powerful way to make sure you enjoy all of life’s great moments.”

The survey further delved into people’s futures, revealing what younger and older generations see for themselves.

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans, evenly split by generation was commissioned by VSP Vision Care between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, 2022.

Gen Zers (18 to 25) see themselves receiving a promotion/raise and starting a family a decade from now (both 19%). Meanwhile, millennials (26 to 41) picture themselves owning a business (28%), and a home (23%), growing their families (19%), and securing a better job (16%).

On the other hand, Gen X (42 to 57) wants to focus more on becoming healthier (21%), and traveling with a person they love (19%).

The results suggest that boomers (58 to 76) plan to put their health first in their later years (45%) and also look forward to traveling with a loved one in 10 years (19%).

While three in four are thankful they have good health (74%), more respondents think one is never too young or old to get screened for health conditions (79%).

When asked if they knew eye exams could detect other health conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, seven in 10 responded they were aware (72%), but 28% didn’t know that was the case. And if they knew that information sooner, 27% said they would go to an optometrist more often.

“Optometrists have a unique vantage point into the health of your bodies through your eyes,” continued Dr. Sheety-Pilon. “In fact, eye exams not only help ensure clear vision, but they can also provide early detection of up to 270 health conditions, making now the perfect time to enroll in a vision benefit plan and prioritize both your eye and overall health.”



Produced in association with SWNS Talker.

(Additional reporting provided by Talker Research)

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.