Women Reveal Positive Things About Menopause

Women have revealed the positive things about the menopause, including not having periods, the end of PMS – and having more confidence. A poll of 1,000 women, who are currently or have been through menopause found that while it is often seen as a challenge, more than a third (34 percent) never felt “freer” than when it was all over. Other benefits include experiencing a new lease on life and feeling more stable hormonally. Some women also enjoyed better sex and a higher libido, as well as feeling fitter and truer to themselves.

The research was commissioned by Vitabiotics Menopace, whose ambassador and TV broadcaster, Gabby Logan, said: “We wanted to show that while the menopause can be a challenging life stage, many women find there are positives, and the more communication with friends, family, and colleagues, the better. Of course, for many women, it’s not something they look forward to, and it can be a very difficult time.

“But for many, it seems there are some positives, which often aren’t spoken about. It’s important to talk about and share the good experiences, to help those who are approaching menopause and those going through it, to show that there are positive upsides to be embraced as part of this natural life stage.”

Illustration of the consequences of menopause caused by hormone imbalance, the end of ovulation and periods. These changes cause hot flashes and night sweating, vaginal dryness, sleep disorders, mood swings and cognitive disorders, osteoporosis, cardiovascular risk, weight gain. BSIP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The study also found 13 percent of those polled think menopause is generally a positive experience, while another 46 percent feel there are some good things about it. Nearly a quarter (23 percent) feel they are more comfortable with who they are now than at any other time in their life, while 18 per cent are at their most confident. And one in six (16 percent) went as far as to say they feel like they really know the real them now.

But more than a fifth (22 percent) felt their experience of menopause has been completely negative – due to feeling more tired (57 percent), difficulty sleeping (52 percent), weight gain (40 percent), and seeing it as a sign you are getting older (43 percent). It also emerged that more than one in ten (13 percent) were dreading menopause.

And 43 percent didn’t feel prepared for the change, blaming a lack of education on the subject (33 percent), menopause being taboo (24 percent), and not having anyone they felt they could talk to (20 percent). Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) also feel menopause is often spoken about with such doom and gloom, and the positive aspects are not spoken about enough. As a result, three in five (61 percent) think that it’s important to share your experiences during menopause, to help break down the taboo.

The study, commissioned via OnePoll, also found nearly one in five (17 percent) didn’t tell anyone they were going through menopause. But 57 percent admitted that being able to talk about it with others made it a more positive experience. Others felt that having support from their partner (26 percent), friends going through it at the same time (21 percent), and celebrities talking openly about it (12 percent), also make it easier to tackle.

Vitabiotics Menopace ambassador, Gabby Logan, said: “The menopause might be different for everyone, but it is something that every woman will go through. We believe it is something which should be spoken about openly – the good and the bad – so that all women feel prepared and as positive as they can so that when the time comes, they can embrace the changes.”

Produced in association with SWNS Talker.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this story prior to publication. Therefore, it may not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

