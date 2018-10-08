SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Zinke Approves 20-Year Mining Ban Around Yellowstone

nterior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks to members of the mediaPablo Martinez Monsivais / AP PhotoIn this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C. Zinke has scheduled a visit, Monday, Oct. 8 to Montana, where he's expected to finalize a proposal to block new mining claims on the forested public lands just outside Yellowstone National Park. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo)

By The Western Journal
at 8:48am
Print

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke approved a 20-year ban on new mining claims in the towering mountains north of Yellowstone National Park on Monday, after two proposed gold mines raised concerns that an area drawing tourists from the around the globe could be spoiled.

As Zinke signed the mineral ban at an outdoor ceremony in Montana’s Paradise Valley, a bank of clouds behind him broke apart to reveal the snow-covered sides of Emigrant Peak. The picturesque, 10,915-foot (3,327-meter) mountain has been at the center of the debate over whether mining should be allowed.

The former Montana congressman was joined by local officials, business owners and others who pushed for the ban after companies several years ago began drafting plans for new mines in an area frequented by wolves, elk, bears and other wildlife.

“I’m a pro-mining guy. I love hardrock (mining),” Zinke said. “But there are places to mine and places not to mine.”

Zinke’s order extends a temporary ban imposed in 2016 under former President Barack Obama on new claims for gold, silver and other minerals on 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) of public lands in the Paradise Valley and Gardiner Basin.

TRENDING: Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Lands New Gig at Fox

Most of the land is within the Custer Gallatin National Forest, but the underground minerals are overseen by the Interior Department.

The rocky peaks and forested stream valleys covered by the ban are popular with hikers and other recreational users. Wildlife roam back and forth across the Yellowstone border, and the scars of historical mining still are visible on some hillsides.

Mining companies and industry representatives said the area includes historical mining districts that shouldn’t be barred from future development. Mining claims give their holders legal rights to explore for minerals.

Monday’s action does not stop mining on private land or take away pre-existing mining claims on public lands. But supporters said it would make a large-scale mine in the area much less likely because public lands would be needed to make such a project economically feasible.

Do you think this ban is a good thing?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

One company so far has not backed down. John Mears, president of Lucky Minerals, said the company plans to press ahead with exploration work next year on private lands around Emigrant Peak that are inside the area where mining has been banned.

Mears was parked down the road from the site of Monday’s event with a large sign propped against his truck that read, “Sec. Zinke … Why won’t you meet with me?”

“It’s up to the government to decide if we have valid existing rights but in the meantime we’ll carry on,” Mears said. “We won’t be able to acquire any more ground, but we have enough.”

Mining opponents expressed optimism that the ban would make it impossible for Lucky Minerals or any company to develop mines.

“When you take the public lands out of the equation, it really dampens it,” said Bryan Wells, who lives in the small community of Old Chico at the base of Emigrant Peak.

RELATED: Meet Trump’s New Nominee To Run the National Parks Service

Asked about Lucky Mineral’s plans, Zinke he did not see a path forward for the company. He cited in part the extensive environmental reviews that would be needed for such a project.

The administration’s support for the ban is notable given President Donald Trump’s outspoken advocacy for the mining industry and his criticism of government regulations said to stifle economic development.

The proposal has received bipartisan backing in Montana, where Democrats and Republicans alike have been eager to cast themselves as protectors of the natural beauty of the Yellowstone region.

Colin Davis with the Yellowstone Gateway Business Coalition said the group will now focus on making the ban permanent through pending measures in Congress.

“Our eye is still on permanent legislation,” said Davis, owner of Chico Hot Springs Resort. “The prize is permanent legislation so we’re not doing this again in 20 years.”

The House Natural Resources Committee on Sept. 26 approved permanent withdrawal legislation sponsored by Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last week approved identical legislation from Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester that’s also backed by Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Chris Agee

"Fox & Friends" panelDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Watch: Fox News Host Gets Stalked and Harassed Around New York City

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Chuck Ross

Ford and LawyersWin McNamee / Getty Images

Ford Associate Undercuts Leftist Narrative About Judge’s Calendar

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Sate, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs hearing.Zach Gibson / Getty Images

GOP Senator’s Daughter’s Wedding Throws Wrench into Kavanaugh Confirmation Plans

Randy DeSoto

CNN reporter Kaitlin CollinsCNN screen shot

CNN White House Reporter Forced To Apologize After Homophobic Tweets Surface

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.