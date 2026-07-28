Zohran Mamdani Is More Popular Among American Jews Than Benjamin Netanyahu

The share of Jews with a favorable view of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim who is critical of the state of Israel, is higher than the share with favorable views of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A new Associated Press-NORC poll, taken between June 11 and 17 with a sample of 3,040 adults and a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.8 percentage points, found that 38 percent of American Jews believe the United States is “being too supportive of Israel.”

That exceeds the 32 percent who say it is “not being supportive enough.”

Jewish Republicans are more likely to want more U.S. support for Israel — with 45 percent choosing “not supportive enough.”

Notably, roughly seven in ten Jewish Americans identify as Democrats.

The poll found that among Americans overall, 31 percent believe Israel’s actions in Gaza mark a genocide, 20 percent say they do not, and 49 percent say they do not know enough to say.

Some 59 percent of American Jews hold a negative view of Netanyahu, relative to 32 percent who have a favorable view, as noted by Blaze Media.

Meanwhile, Mamdani enjoys 44 percent favorability among American Jews, while only 39 percent have a negative view of him.

The democratic socialist received 26 percent of the Jewish vote when he was elected in 2025.

In contrast, only 27 percent of American adults as a whole have a favorable view of Mamdani.

There are also notable shifts in the ways younger Republicans view Israel.

Pew Research found in a poll of 3,507 adults between March 23 and 29 that while 69 percent of Republicans aged 50 and older view the conflict as “personally important to them,” only 43 percent of their younger counterparts agree.

There is not a substantial age divide between younger and older Democrats with respect to views on Israel.

With respect to religious affiliation, the same Pew poll found that 91 percent of Jews see the conflict as important to them.

Meanwhile, 70 percent of Muslim Americans and 65 percent of white evangelical Protestants agree.

“Jewish and Muslim Americans are about as likely to see the Israel-Hamas conflict as personally important as they are to say the same about the U.S. military action in Iran,” Pew added.

“White evangelical Protestants, however, are less likely to say that about the Israel-Hamas conflict than the U.S. military campaign in Iran.”

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