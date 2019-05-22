Zoo Euthanizes Flamingo After Kid Throws Rock into Exhibit, Hurting Its Leg

Zoo officials in Illinois euthanized a flamingo after a kid “accidentally” injured the flamingo by throwing a rock into the exhibit Monday.

“A juvenile guest accidentally injured a flamingo on Monday by skipping a rock into the habitat,” Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Tetzloff said to The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, staff determined the best course of action given the animal’s injuries was to euthanize the bird.”

The flamingo’s leg was reportedly broken by the rock, the Pantagraph reported.

“This was a truly unfortunate accident, and we are working with the juvenile’s family to move forward,” Tetzloff continued.

The Miller Park flamingo exhibit opened in June 2016 and showcased more than 20 greater flamingos, the tallest of the six species, according to CBS News.

The birds can be found in Africa and the Mediterranean areas.

Originally the exhibit was set to feature 35 of the large pink birds, as well as an island for them, but the proposed costs were too high and the zoo decided to scale down its plans.

The Miller Park Zoo Flamingo exhibit is regarded as one of the largest groupings of flamingos represented by United States zoos, according to Pantagraph.

After losing one of their birds, the exhibit now contains 24 flamingos.

Tetzloff indicated that the current enclosure will be kept as-is.

Miller Park Zoo is located in Bloomington, Illinois.

