Zoo Footage Shows Animals Acting Abnormally During Eclipse

Although no other species displayed the eccentricity of the one that donned odd-looking glasses while flocking together in herds to peer skyward at Monday’s total solar eclipse, zoo animals that experienced total darkness in mid-afternoon displayed a few quirks of their own.

At the Fort Worth, Texas, zoo, birds were screeching as other animals also knew something abnormal was taking place, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Overall the biggest takeaways from animal behavior today was circadian response. They either thought it was evening time for their meals, or went to their gates to be put away for the night,” N.C. State University Biology Professor Adam Hartstone-Rose said.

What a great day! Thanks to all who showed out to view the eclipse from the Zoo (AND on National Zoo Lovers Day!). Here were some of the preliminary findings our staff and other researchers observed: pic.twitter.com/sl1x5BBL8Y — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) April 8, 2024

“The number one most unusual animal behavior during an eclipse is from us, humans,” he said.

Caribbean flamingoes huddled together when darkness arrived, with some fighting, before everything went back to normal when the sun reappeared.

The San Antonio Zoological Society offered a video on X of what took place there.

“Animals react to the solar eclipse!” it posted.

“Clip 1: Meerkats, during totality, erratically running throughout their habitat as one large group! Clip 2: Whooping cranes dancing just after totality Clip 3: Flamingos congregating during totality Clip 4: Meerkats approaching and entering their indoor habitat space in the few minutes prior to totality,” the society posted.

Animals react to the solar eclipse! 🌑☀️ Clip 1: Meerkats, during totality, erratically running throughout their habitat as one large group! Clip 2: Whooping cranes dancing just after totality Clip 3: Flamingos congregating during totality Clip 4: Meerkats approaching and… pic.twitter.com/xIM1RttQBS — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) April 9, 2024

The society said the actions of the animals “supported our working hypothesis that diurnal animals, meaning those awake during the day, would display their typical evening activity patterns during totality!”

“While it’s possible some of this behavior may have been coincidental, this certainly caused a difference in the typical day for all of us — humans and animals!” said Cyle Perez, director of public relations for the zoo, according to KSAT-TV.

At the Dallas Zoo, flamingoes “all gathered in the water where they normally sleep like it was nighttime,” Dallas Zoo Zoological Manager Ann Knutson said, according to KXAS-TV.

CNN is showing eclipse coverage from the Dallas zoo and the animals and birds are huddling together with their own during totality. Animals know and can feel the energy of the universe. We don’t deserve them. 🖤 — MM  (@adgirlMM) April 8, 2024

“The flamingos started getting crazy and started getting in the water because they thought it was time to sleep,” visitor Mara Villeda of Arlington said.

When full darkness hit, zebras and giraffes ran around as if agitated.

