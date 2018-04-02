Zuck Calls Out Engineer Autonomy For Company Faults, Refuses To Take Responsibility

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg implied in interview recorded last year that engineers for the massive company often have so much individual control that they can internally change the technology behind features without receiving superiors’ feedback and consent.

“If what you’re doing is sensitive to people’s information at all, then of course there are a bunch of checkpoints that you need to do before doing that,” Zuckerberg told Stephen Dubner during a Freakonomics interview.

The interview was recorded last year in Chicago, but the published Sunday.

“But … the idea is that cuts through red tape at the company. So now a given engineer, instead of having to get their manager, and their manager’s manager, and then me, on board with changing the app, they can just do it,” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said the company established “this whole framework” that permits specific employees, like engineers, the ability to change some code almost unilaterally.

He did not explicitly say if he believed this sort of system, whether informal or formal, is a critical problem, or just the appropriate cost of doing business efficiently.

Mark Zuckerberg, in our interview from 2017: "Privacy is extremely important, and people engage and share their content and feel free to connect because they know that their privacy is going to be protected." Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/Uyl81OmJ5o — Freakonomics (@Freakonomics) April 2, 2018

Nevertheless, the comments and the interview were part of a recent quasi-apology tour Zuckerberg has been embarking on.

Making himself available for several discussions with the media, Zuckerberg has tried to explain his company’s actions (or inaction), sounding both somewhat remorseful for an arguable lack of care over users’ data privacy, but also committed to justify the “why” and “how.”

“We have a responsibility to protect your data,” Zuckerberg wrote on his own social media profile, while enumerating a number of ways Facebook shows a responsibility for how it handles’ users personal online tendencies and traits.

"Technology amplifies human capacity. There are good parts of people, and there are bad parts of people. I believe that on balance people are good, and that therefore amplifying that has positive effects." — Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/Uyl81OEjWW — Freakonomics (@Freakonomics) April 2, 2018

Zuckerberg recently took out full-page newspaper advertisements in several outlets across the world, apologizing for a “breach of trust” that occurred among the larger population and the tech company he leads.

But Zuckerberg also laced certain responses, like the aforementioned Facebook post and particular television appearances, with apparent defensiveness — a balance of tepid remorsefulness and self-justification he’s attempted before.

Detailing how much autonomy engineers are granted seems like an attempt at transparency, and perhaps a sign that Zuckerberg wants to regain the trust of the larger public.

But admitting that workers who make potentially very influential technology don’t have much oversight is fairly troublesome, especially given the fact that other companies in the industry have rolled out highly flawed features only to be eventually suspended by higher-ups.

A version of this story appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

