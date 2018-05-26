Zuckerberg Calls for ‘Supreme Court’ of Facebook Appeals

Facebook is considering having a Supreme Court-like panel for the appellate process for content that’s removed from the site, the company’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a May 23 conference in France.

“Right now, we build the rules for what content should be allowed in the service,” Zuckerberg explained during the Viva Technology conference.

“And if we decide that your post is hate speech, then we take it down, and today, there isn’t — there hasn’t historically been a way for you to appeal.”

Facebook was able to remove over 2 million “hate speech” posts in the first three months of 2018, according to its May 15 report.

“So first, we’re building a system where people can now appeal decisions we make on content. And then eventually, what I’d like to get to is something where we have somewhat of a Supreme Court or a higher appellate court that’s more independent that’s made up of people who maybe aren’t employed by Facebook but have some understanding of what the policies are and the principles that we’re trying to have for the community,” the Facebook CEO explained.

“So that way, if someone in the community says, ‘hey, I don’t like the decisions that you guys made, and I also think you got the appeal wrong,’ they should also be able to appeal to this broader group and have that group make some decisions that are binding for how our community operates.”

Facebook has come under fire for its treatment of conservatives on the social platform, with some accusing the site of censoring content based on political opinions.

The social media giant also came under public scrutiny when Zuckerberg testified before Congress on April 10 and 11 to discuss, among other things, the social media platform’s policies regarding how it collects and utilizes users’ data.

The company is facing a class action lawsuit for how it handles users’ information, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Friday marked the beginning of the European Union’s new sweeping privacy regulations, the General Data Protection Regulation.

The GDPR applies to any European or foreign company collecting data on its users in the EU.

The companies collecting data of people in the EU must receive their permission first and provide a detailed report about what they collect from them and how they use it.

It also gives people in the EU the “right to be forgotten,” which means the users can tell companies to delete all the data the entity has on them, and prevents the company from distributing it for any reason.

Historically, that data has been used for targeted ads.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

