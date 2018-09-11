Report: Zuckerberg, Facebook Employees Yelled Out ‘Domination!’ at Company Meetings

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in the news once again, this time for the way in which he has inspired his employees.

According to an in-depth profile in The New Yorker‘s upcoming issue, Zuckerberg has ended many of his Facebook staff meetings in the past with a declaration of, “Domination!”

Facebook has undoubtedly dominated the social media world, led by Zuckerberg and his team.

The New Yorker article gives an inkling as to where the founder of Facebook might have gotten his insatiable desire to be the best. According to the profile, from his high school days, he has been keenly interested in ancient Rome and its leaders.

Zuckerberg’s interest in Augustus Caesar was so great that he honeymooned in Rome in 2012, and even named his second daughter August.

TRENDING: ‘Ex-Muslim’ Customers Thrown Out of Starbucks

“You have all these good and bad and complex figures,” Zuckerberg said. “I think Augustus is one of the most fascinating. Basically, through a really harsh approach, he established two hundred years of world peace.”

“What are the trade-offs in that?” Zuckerberg said.

“On the one hand, world peace is a long-term goal that people talk about today. Two hundred years feels unattainable,” he said.

On the other hand, Zuckerberg pointed out, “that didn’t come for free, and he had to do certain things.”

Do you think Facebook is too dominant a force in social media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

While Zuckerberg has undisputedly conquered the tech world, many conservatives are concerned that he might be taking a back alley approach to conquering the political world as well.

Facebook’s top brass has been called to Washington on more than one occasion to speak to the possibility of their interference in both election ads and censoring conservatives on their platform.

Zuckerberg testified before Congress earlier this year, and Facebook sent its COO to testify just days ago before a special panel.

Facebook might be the biggest target of conservatives for changes to its algorithm ealier this year that had a huge impact on conservative web sites and even limited the reach of Republican politicians.

But it’s not the only social network that has drawn fire. President Donald Trump has in the past called out Twitter for “shadow banning” and censoring conservatives.

RELATED: Representatives with Largest Facebook Pages Hit Hard After Facebook Algorithm Change

Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018

Trump also virtually ripped into Google, weeks later, saying that the company is skewing search results to put anti-Trump content first.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

During last week’s testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were questioned by lawmakers as to what their policies are on “hate speech,” Time reported.

Dorsey’s opening statement to the committee said, in part: “We‘re extremely proud of helping to increase the accessibility and velocity of a simple, free and open exchange. We aren’t proud of how that free and open exchange has been weaponized,” Time reported.

Sandberg reiterated sentiments expressed by Zuckerberg at his hearing on Capitol Hill earlier this year, saying that her company had been “too slow to act” in the face of abuse on their platform.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.