Is Zuckerberg a Trump Supporter? JD Vance's Tells 'Secret Theory' About Meta CEO to Joe Rogan

Underneath his Silicon Valley costume, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg might actually be a supporter of former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — according to Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

Vance appeared recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast as the two batted about theories concerning martial arts, Democrats and Zuckerberg.

Rogan kicked off the segment by noting, as posted in a video on X, “Zuckerberg has gotten really into mixed martial arts. He’s gotten really into jiu-jitsu and really into training and there’s very few things that will turn you into a conservative more than martial arts training.

“There’s no way to get ahead other than hard work.”

That led Vance to steer the session in a different direction.

“Have you seen all these studies that basically connect testosterone levels in young adults and conservative politics, so maybe that’s what’s going on,” he said. “The Democrats want us all to be, you know, poor health and overweight is because that means … we’re gonna be more liberal right?

“If you make people less healthy they apparently become more politically liberal. That’s an interesting observation.”

Rogan added that it has “always been a conservative idea … that you’re really supposed to make your mark in this world and get up in the morning and work hard and you should be proud of that.”

Steering the conversation back to Zuckerberg, Rogan said, “there’s no other way to excel at martial arts other than training hard so it’s kind of normal that he’s becoming like leaning more libertarian and wearing hoodies now.”

That set up Vance’s conclusion.

“My secret theory is that Zuck is now a Trump supporter but he can’t say that publicly, of course. But hopefully he is [a Trump supporter],” he said.

In an interview this summer, Zuckerberg shared his impression of Trump’s response to being shot at a July rally in Pennsylvania

“On a personal note, seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most bada** things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.

“And I think, look: On some level as an American, it’s, like, hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy,” Zuckerberg added.

Mark Zuckerberg said that Donald Trump’s immediate reaction after being shot was “badass” and inspiring — without endorsing the former president. The Meta CEO spoke exclusively to @emilychangtv on The Circuit https://t.co/Y1s1HmhotX pic.twitter.com/DQI10NHzhq — Bloomberg (@business) July 19, 2024

Zuckerberg, who did not directly donate to either candidate in 2020 but whose $400 million to help elections offices that were churning out mail-in ballots was seen as a way to help President Joe Biden, said he will not back either Trump or Biden this time around.

