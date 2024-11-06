It’s still far too early to make any definitive declarations of victory on Election Day 2024.

But it’s apparently not too early to start getting a little antsy with the early direction of the voting returns.

The supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic presidential nominee — are apparently feeling some butterflies in their respective stomachs as the early voting results have begun trickling in.

According to CNN’s Abby Phillip, who was in-person at the Harris campaign headquarters in Washington, D.C., there was palpable “anxiety” in the air among Harris’ most ardent supporters.

The relevant clip popped up on social media just a few hours after election results started rolling in:

CNN reports on the mood at Kamala HQ: “They want some good news. I can feel the anxiety in the crowd.” pic.twitter.com/lZUzLapixV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 6, 2024

“They want some good news tonight,” Phillip says in the clip.

She added: “I can feel the anxiety in the crowd.”

(The Western Journal’s small editorial team is fighting to bring you the Truth on Election Day. Support our efforts, join the fight and gain access to exclusive election analysis with a Western Journal Membership.)

Of note, the Kamala HQ is situated at Howard University — the vice president’s alma mater.

And in fairness to all of her supporters at Howard University, there does appear to be ample reason for early concern.

As the initial bit of dust began to waft down from the opening salvo of voting results, things have generally skewed in slight favor of Trump.

According to the New York Times’ election tracker, as of 10:46 p.m. ET, Trump had an 87 percent chance of victory, with a projected electoral college vote total of 299 — well ahead of the 270 needed to win the election.

Likely adding to that consternation, one of the first major states to call a number of decisions came in Florida, and it was virtually a clean sweep for Republicans.

(It’s probably too soon to make a “red wave” joke after the Sunshine State was recently battered by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but it was that lopsided of a victory for the GOP.)

That hand-wringing isn’t unique to Kamala’s D.C.-based supporters, either.

Even on CNN, a generally pro-Democrat network, pundits were audibly worried about Harris’ chances as soon as the first batch of exit polls were released.

Regardless, the race is far from over — even if it is clearly tilting in one direction currently — so stay tuned to The Western Journal for the latest updates and breaking stories.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.