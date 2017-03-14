Last Updated 3/14/2017

Version 1.3

Please read these Terms of Service (“Terms of Service” or the “Agreement”) carefully before using Western Journal (http://www.westernjournal.com/), Liftable (http://www.liftable.com/), Conservative Tribune (http://conservativetribune.com/), The Wildcard (http://www.thewildcard.com/), and USA Radio Network (http://www.usaradio.com/) (collectively, the “Sites”) operated by Liftable Media, Inc. (“LMI”), a Nevada Corporation. This Agreement sets forth the legally binding terms and conditions for your use of the Sites.

By accessing or using the Sites in any manner, including, but not limited to, visiting or browsing the Sites or contributing content or other materials to the Sites, you agree to be bound by these Terms of Service. Capitalized terms are defined in this Agreement.

Intellectual Property

The Sites and LMI’s original content, features and functionality are owned by LMI and are protected by international copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret and other intellectual property or proprietary rights laws.

Termination

LMI may terminate your access to the Sites, without cause or notice, which may result in the forfeiture and destruction of all information associated with you. All provisions of this Agreement that by their nature should survive termination shall survive termination, including, without limitation, ownership provisions, warranty disclaimers, indemnity, and limitations of liability.

Links To Other Sites

LMI’s Sites may contain links to third-party sites that are not owned or controlled by LMI.

LMI has no control over, and assumes no responsibility for, the content, privacy policies, or practices of any third party sites or services. We strongly advise you to read the terms and conditions and privacy policy of any third-party site that you visit.

Governing Law

This Agreement (and any further rules, polices, or guidelines incorporated by reference) shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of Arizona, United States, without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law.

Changes To This Agreement

LMI reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify or replace these Terms of Service by posting the updated terms on the Sites. Your continued use of the Sites after any such changes constitutes your acceptance of the new Terms of Service.

Please review this Agreement periodically for changes. If you do not agree to any of this Agreement or any changes to this Agreement, do not use, access or continue to access the Sites or discontinue any use of the Sites immediately.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Agreement, please email us at [email protected] or write us at Liftable Media, Inc., P.O. Box 74273, Phoenix, AZ 85087.