While AOC Still Gets a Paycheck, She Says People Shouldn't Return to Work as Communities Reopen

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is currently drawing a big paycheck for doing very little, is calling for Americans in a dire economic situation to boycott returning to work.

In an interview with Vice TV on Wednesday, the New York Democrat said Americans should refrain from returning to work after their states reopen as a protest against inequality and President Donald Trump.

“When we talk about this idea of ‘reopening society’ you know, only in America, does the president, when the president tweets about liberation, does he mean ‘go back to work,'” she said, referring to Trump’s comments on Twitter about protests of states’ coronavirus shutdown orders.

“When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot of people should just say, ‘No, we’re not going back to that,'” the freshman lawmaker continued.

“‘We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives,'” she said.

TRENDING: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments as states across the country, including Texas and South Carolina, begin unveiling plans to reopen their economies in tiered phases, according to Reuters.

She is attempting to use the financial crisis as a vehicle to drive the country to radical change and is encouraging people to drag out the crisis so that the opportunity to do so is not lost.

This isn’t even Marxism from the self-described democratic socialist. It’s more absurd than Marxism, which is really saying something.

Do you think Democrats are taking advantage of Americans during their time of hardship? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (123 Votes) 2% (3 Votes)

Like many Democrats, AOC would like to prolong the economic crisis to further her own interests, one of which includes pushing green energy initiatives on a people already burdened by current events.

Many Americans see through the smoke and mirrors as Democrats lie in wait to take advantage of their hardships.

The nation will soon be back open for business, and jobs will be plentiful as the country rebounds from an unexpected calamity.

Americans need not only those jobs but also food on the table and hope that they can retain a quality of life through hard work.

There is no fatal flaw in American life that created the country’s current crisis, and it will take a profoundly American response to return to a sense of normalcy.

RELATED: Joe Biden Admits Coronavirus Catastrophe Has Him 'Excited' About Changing the US

Americans will do what we always have, and that is work hard. Eventually, we will gain back what has been lost since March.

AOC’s comments asking Americans to take one for her team by remaining voluntarily jobless came in the same week she celebrated news of tumbling oil prices on Twitter.

As oil prices plunged by the barrel and into negative territory, the congresswoman issued a tweet Monday with a celebratory tone.

“You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

She later deleted the tweet, but her message was clear.

As struggling Americans anxiously await a return to normal life, Ocasio-Cortez is rooting against their comeback.

Behind those oil prices are people working to provide crude oil for fuel and other essential goods. Those people are now hurting, too.

While the Democrat draws a hefty salary of $174,000 a year in Congress, most Americans don’t have that same financial cushion.

As AOC blithers about changing a system she feels disadvantages working people, Americans continue to be at a disadvantage as they lose their jobs in record numbers.

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, which brings the total number of Americans put out of work by shutdowns to just over 26 million people in five weeks.

Ocasio-Cortez, who worked as a bartender not long ago in New York, should know that unlike lawmakers such as her and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, most Americans don’t have the luxury of sitting around eating extravagant ice cream or dreaming of a green utopia.

Having to work is a reality for most of us.

Another reality is that some Democrats have proved they’re the epitome of the word “nonessential.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.