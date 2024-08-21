AOC Tries 'Fake' New Accent During DNC Speech and Immediately Gets Roasted for It

This week, the Democratic National Convention in Chicago has functioned as the cosmic epicenter of both lunacy and lies.

In case you missed it on Monday night before President Joe Biden delivered his latest diabolical rant, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — commonly known as AOC — treated convention goers to yet another demonstration of her shameless chameleonic accent.

On the social media platform X, viewers described the accent as “phony,” “bizarre,” “cringe” and “fake” — among other things.

AOC broke out the accent during a speech filled with mindless platitudes about the “working people” Democrats abandoned long ago.

A 21-second clip on X showed the congresswoman building to a crescendo, at which point she broke into what social media users described as a “southern Baptist preacher accent.”

The preacher accent came out in the words “boots of greed.” Then, the southern drawl showed up moments later on “way of life.”

Why do they always get some fake black preacher accent. @AOC

Such a loser. https://t.co/TqWbSyhMGE — Rebekah (@ItsRebekahStar) August 21, 2024

One social media user called AOC’s new southern accent the “highlight” of the convention.

I’m starting to think AOC yelling in her new southern accent was the highlight https://t.co/Fmqi5X4x8s — Lana⚡️ (@AmericaSavedMe) August 20, 2024

Others found it inauthentic, cringe-worthy and downright strange.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez developed a new phony accent in the middle of delivering her very painful speech. pic.twitter.com/S7x9NK0Iey — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 20, 2024

AOC speech was cringe. The fake accent was way too much for me. Back snapped. I called it. DNC is cringe as all get out. pic.twitter.com/dbVorXVlnu — LCTRfan (@LCTRfan) August 20, 2024

AOC busted out her fake accent tonight… This is just… bizarre. pic.twitter.com/eNvLOSliMR — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 20, 2024

For high comedy, however, nothing could match the look on the face of veteran civil rights leader and former Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson, which one X user described as “priceless.”

The look on Jesse Jackson’s face as AOC debuts her new southern Baptist preacher accent is priceless 🤣pic.twitter.com/HrtITj6naA — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) August 20, 2024

AOC, of course, has a history of adapting her accent to fit her audience.

In June, for instance, while unsuccessfully campaigning for Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York — her fellow race-baiting congressman, who mercifully lost his June primary election — AOC broke out what one X user called her “Jenny from the hood accent.”

Notice no one is running out to meet these two clowns? AOC is doing her “Jenny from the hood accent.” pic.twitter.com/V6xH6Yhfyq — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) June 22, 2024

Indeed, AOC’s clown show of shifting accents goes back years.

Here is a 30-second clip showing the humiliating contrast between her normal voice and the pandering “southern” accent she adopted especially for those audiences:

AOC is a total fraud. This is her accent before and after: pic.twitter.com/d2BKs3RAmx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 11, 2023

Several lunatic Democratic women seem to have this problem.

In fact, in 2019 conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted the following clip that shows both AOC and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton slipping into their “pandering” southern accents:

Who has the worst, pandering fake Southern accent? 1. AOC 2. Hillary Clinton (I’ve made a little video for you to be the judge) pic.twitter.com/aEihBjLhTO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has taken a similar approach.

Last month, for instance, the Indian-American from California broke into an unmistakable southern accent. She did this, of course, in front of a crowd in Atlanta, Georgia.

Like AOC and Clinton, Harris has a history of shifting accents.

One wonders, of course, whether Democratic voters enjoy the pandering. Worse yet, do they expect it? Or do they even recognize the phoniness?

To answer those questions would require accessing the minds of people who actually applauded AOC’s performance.

Inside those minds, endless lies bounce to and fro, absorbed and repeated in the service of diabolical people.

Thus, one senses that minds already so riddled with falsehoods would not even notice a fake accent.

