Joe Biden’s Pentagon is putting national security at risk and ordering the U.S. Army to begin purging its ranks of more than 60,000 U.S. soldiers who have thus far refused to take any of the coronavirus vaccines.

The latest move to purge our military of perfectly healthy and patriotic soldiers is set to cut off the pay and benefits of 40,000 National Guard and 22,000 Reserve soldiers for their refusal to get vaccinated, Military.com reported.

“Soldiers who refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption request are subject to adverse administrative actions, including flags, bars to service, and official reprimands,” the Army said in a statement.

The move comes just ahead of the annual summer training season and was likely planned to cause many of these soldiers to refuse to attend training camps, an act that will get them sanctioned and possibly separated from the service.

The Army statement added, “In the future, Soldiers who continue to refuse the vaccination order without an exemption may be subject to additional adverse administrative action, including separation.”

Officials added that soldiers who come to camp to be vaccinated or to participate in separation procedures will get paid.

Soldiers going through the application process for vaccine exemption will also be permitted to attend camp and get paid.

But those soldiers applying for exemptions are likely only putting off the inevitable. Biden’s Pentagon is simply not approving vaccine exemptions. So far, only six Guard soldiers have been approved for an exemption, and no Reserve soldiers have been granted an exemption. On the other hand, more than 3,000 exemption requests were denied, so clearly, the service is denying more than 99 percent out of hand.

“We’re going to give every soldier every opportunity to get vaccinated and continue their military career,” Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, director of the Army Guard, said in a statement. “We’re not giving up on anybody until the separation paperwork is signed and completed.”

The vaccination deadline was June 30. As of July 1, 13 percent of the Army Guard and 12 percent of the Reserves had refused the vax.

The Army has not yet revealed a concise policy of how and when soldiers will be cashiered from service over this vax mandate, but the moves so far are meant to cause soldiers to either take the vax against their will or quit the service voluntarily.

To date, 1,148 active-duty soldiers have been fired from the service over the vax mandate. But that number is sure to balloon to tens of thousands in the near future unless the vax mandate is canceled.

Meanwhile, as Joe Biden’s political generals make ready to fire tens of thousands of our healthy soldiers over this vaccine madness, every branch of the U.S. military is struggling to find recruits to keep our armed services running smoothly.

The U.S. Army, for instance, will only hit 40 percent of its recruitment goals for 2022, the Washington Examiner reported.

The lack of recruits is so bad, that Biden Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin even questioned how long the military can survive this way. “2022 is the year we question the sustainability of the all-volunteer force,” he said according to NBC News.

The crisis is so bad that the Pentagon even tried to eliminate the requirement for a high school diploma or GED. That decision was quickly rescinded, though, after a firestorm of criticism washed over the armed forces, the Examiner added.

The problem is long-term. Indeed, early this year, the military moved to make a major increase in enlistment bonuses for recruits who sign a six-year contract.

While the vax requirement is certainly harming our military readiness, other problems also exist in Biden’s Pentagon. Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, for instance, blasted Biden’s military for forcing woke training on our soldiers. Instead of teaching soldiers military tactics and how to survive in battle, Biden’s military is teaching about “equity” and critical race theory.

“Woke-ism” is being exported to the U.S. military, Cruz told Fox News in May. He added that the end goal is to turn our men and women in uniform “into, frankly, a bunch of pansies.”

“Look, it’s ridiculous, and the men and women of our military, our soldiers and sailors and airmen and Marines are the toughest, most ferocious, and effective fighting force on the face of the planet,” Cruz told Harris Faulkner at the time.

“They are the reason we are free. They are the reason we have our rights. And what we’re seeing is Democratic politicians and these woke, lefty bureaucrats and lefty media reporters trying to destroy the American military, trying to turn it into, frankly, a bunch of pansies,” he said.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden is running full speed ahead in undermining America’s fighting forces just as so many nefarious international characters, including Iran, China, Russia and Turkey, are engaging in increasingly belligerent military actions.

