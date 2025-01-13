Would-Be Arsonist Caught by Citizens Is Illegal Immigrant: ICE to Reporter

A suspected would-be arsonist near one of the California wildfires ravaging the “Sanctuary State” has been identified as Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, an illegal alien from Mexico.

Several blazes have burned down some 40,000 acres of land so far in the Los Angeles region as Democratic Mayor Karen Bass and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom are being torched for their egregious mismanagement.

While authorities are still investigating the cause of the wildfires, a blowtorch-wielding suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the “Kenneth Fire,” a brush fire that erupted near Kenneth Road in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The suspect has not been charged with arson, but with probation violation, according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

“Per ICE sources, the man seen in a viral video being subdued by residents & arrested by police w/ a blowtorch near the #KennethFire in West Hills is an illegal alien from Mexico named Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva,” Melugin wrote Sunday on X.

“He is in custody on a probation violation & has NOT been charged w/ arson. I’m told ICE will place a detainer request on him with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, but they do not expect it to be honored due to California’s Sanctuary State law,” Melugin said.

NEW: Per ICE sources, the man seen in a viral video being subdued by residents & arrested by police w/ a blowtorch near the #KennethFire in West Hills is an illegal alien from Mexico named Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva. He is in custody on a probation violation & has NOT been charged… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 13, 2025

“Los Angeles police responded to Woodland Hills at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a 911 caller said a man was attempting to light a fire in the 21700 block of Ybarra Road,” KTLA reported.

Neighborhood residents made a citizen’s arrest and detained the suspect until police arrived.

BREAKING: The man arrested with a blowtorch near the Kenneth Fire in California, Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva, is an illegal alien from Mexico

pic.twitter.com/OWIwWN0aZS https://t.co/UKB7OHXkpF — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 13, 2025

As it is, Sierra-Leyva will probably be released because L.A. is a “sanctuary city” and California is a so-called “sanctuary state,” which means they shield illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement efforts.

California released an illegal immigrant onto the streets despite the fact that he committed sex offenses against a child. He was released under their sanctuary state laws because California protects pedophiles & illegals instead of their own citizens & kids. Truly evil. pic.twitter.com/uH8vOLgG9Y — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 10, 2024

Even if Juan Manuel Sierra-Leyva didn’t start the Kenneth Fire, it’s absurd to not charge him with attempted arson or public endangerment for loitering around a suburb with a blowtorch.

The outrage of allowing an unhinged illegal immigrant — who’s not even supposed to be here first place — to roam the streets while children play outside is mind-boggling.

It doesn’t really matter if the California wildfires were started by illegal immigrants or not.

The bottom line is, they shouldn’t be here in the first place, and they are a net-negative to the nation.

Under Joe Biden’s failed presidency, the United States has devolved into a dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens whose omnipresence drains public resources, erodes social cohesion, and threatens public safety.

