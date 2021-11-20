Share
News
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after a Marine One arrival at the South Lawn of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after a Marine One arrival at the South Lawn of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Biden Issues Hypocritical Statement on Rittenhouse

 By Abby Liebing  November 19, 2021 at 5:43pm
Share

President Joe Biden weighed in on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict after the 18-year-old was acquitted on all five felony counts on Friday.

The president told reporters Friday that though he did not watch the trial, “the jury system works and we have to abide by it,” NBC News reported.

But in a longer statement from Biden that the White House released, the president conveyed anger and concern over the verdict. He did, however, encourage protesters to stay peaceful and non-violent.

Trending:
Camera Catches Video Conversion Software 'Handbrake' and 'Format Factory' on Prosecution's Laptop

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” the news release read.

“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy,” Biden added.

Biden’s comments on the verdict did raise questions about his previously made statements last year, in which he seemed to imply that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.

Is Joe Biden a hypocrite?

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper in August 2020, Biden fumbled around trying to make a comment on the situation while simultaneously accusing former President Donald Trump.

“Look, I don’t know enough to know whether that 17-year-old kid — exactly what he did. But allegedly he’s part of a militia coming out of the state of Illinois,” Biden said. “Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists? Have you ever heard it?”



The president’s previous statements spurred questions today after Biden announced his support of the jury.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to questions from reporters by saying she would not address the president’s past comments.

“What I’m not going to speak to right now is an ongoing trial, nor the president’s past comments … What I can reiterate for you is the president’s view that we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons,” Psaki said, according to CNBC.

Related:
Alert: Rittenhouse 'Not Guilty' Verdict to Be Overturned? Jerry Nadler Sets Stage

Meanwhile, some are speaking out against Biden, saying that he should be apologizing to Rittenhouse now.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted after the verdict came out that Biden needed to issue a public apology.

Despite Biden’s statements affirming the jury and saying that everyone needs to remain “consistent with the rule of law,” prominent lawmakers are still saying that the verdict is wrong and unjust.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted after the announcement of the verdict, “What we are witnessing is a system functioning as designed and protecting those it was designed for.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




loading
Biden Issues Hypocritical Statement on Rittenhouse
China Busted Building Secret Military Facility on US - Allied Soil
Watch: What Rittenhouse Judge Said to Jury After Verdict Will Have Mainstream Media Furious with Him
Rittenhouse Defense Could File 3rd Mistrial Motion if Prosecution Withheld Name of 'Jump Kick Man'
Show This to Rittenhouse Prosecution: Man Dies After Being Hit in Head with Skateboard
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.