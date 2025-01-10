In an interview Wednesday, President Joe Biden told USA Today that he could have garnered another term in office, although he didn’t know whether he had the mental vigor to carry it out.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” he said when asked if he could have won against Republican President-elect Donald Trump. Well, then could he have served until January of 2029? “I don’t know,” he answered, later saying, “Who the hell knows?”

Let’s forget the fact that this is the latest salvo in a loser’s spat between Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, neither of whom could have beaten Trump but only one of whom faced off against him in a real ballot competition during the 2024 election. That was published Wednesday. On Thursday, Biden provided an answer to his own question: Everybody knows, and the answer is “no, and you can’t do the job now, either.”

As of Thursday, at least 10 people had died in the Southern California fires that have consumed over 10,000 structures and set 33,000 acres of land aflame, as per The Wall Street Journal. Over 360,000 people were subject to mandatory evacuations and 200,000 customers in the Los Angeles area were without power.

Those numbers are all going to rise in the coming days, doubtlessly. As will reasons to doubt that Biden should have been president in the first place.

On Thursday, the president and vice president appeared at the White House to talk about the situation in California and what D.C. was doing to help those affected. Vice President Harris, obviously, is from California — and thus, the situation hits home a bit more than it does with Biden.

Thus came this nugget of inappropriateness when Biden turned it over to Kamala: “Madam Vice President, I know you’re directly affected, so fire away.”

Harris shot him a horrified glance.

“No pun intended,” Biden said, to nervous laughter.

BIDEN: “Fire away. No pun intended.” Is there something funny about this? Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/3QQ4Zw1fUM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2025

Other users, in fact, counted this being used four times during the media briefing:

He said it a total of FOUR times, that I could find.

(May have missed one because I can’t stand hearing his voice; it was hard to make this. 😁) pic.twitter.com/wh7tJQqjQX — Melissa (@SuspndedAgain1) January 9, 2025

He’s said it 3 more times. Literally to every person on the panel thus far when passing it to them — Pole Assassin’s Monkey (@PAs_Monkey) January 9, 2025

And, indeed, this gaffe repeated itself numerous times during the 55-minute briefing, during which Biden wasn’t speaking the entire time:







Again, this is the kind of thing that one would be disgusted by if you thought the man had any control over it.

Last month, a report in the Journal revealed that Biden’s people were covering up for him as early as the spring of 2021. That’s when one national security official reportedly told one of his aides, when explaining why a meeting needed to be rescheduled, “He has good days and bad days, and today was a bad day so we’re going to address this tomorrow.”

Amazingly, this kind of worked until June 27, 2024, when Biden strode onto a stage with Donald Trump and had a very bad day. Suddenly, all of the talk about “cheap fakes” and “misinformation” about Biden’s capabilities vanished, and we had a very real problem.

Even still, Biden wanted to stay in the race — or rather, whoever was pulling the strings did. Did he have the energy? “Who the hell knows?” Biden himself asked. The subtext of that question seems to be: Who the hell cares? Someone else is doing all the things, not me.

Yes, except sometimes, the president needs to actually appear in front of the cameras. Yesterday was one of those occasions, and in 55 minutes he repeated the same grotesquely inappropriate phrase no less than four times, even with the horrified rictus of his veep to remind him of just how ignorant, out-of-it, and senescent he sounds.

Even with less than two weeks left, in other words, his bad days count. And I don’t even know if there are any good days left. Yet, he still wants you to believe he could have won another term in the White House.

I don’t know whether that’s a hypothetical, an implied threat, or both.

