Biden's Approval Rating Continues Its Descent, Hits Another All-Time Low

A new poll has confirmed that President Joe Biden is becoming Saggy Joe.

A Quinnipiac University national poll showed that only 38 percent of those surveyed approve of the job Biden is doing. Meanwhile, 53 percent of those polled gave Biden a thumbs down.

The new low for Biden represents the continuation of a long-term erosion in his approval ratings, which in Quinnipiac’s polling peaked in mid-February, when 50 percent of those surveyed approved of Biden’s job in office.

Biden is sagging everywhere.

On his handling of the coronavirus, his approval in Quinnipiac’s polls was at 65 percent in May. Its October poll found that only 48 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s performance on the virus.

With inflation hitting Americans in the pocketbook, Biden’s handling of the economy drew a 39 percent approval rating, a far cry from his 50 percent approval rating in April. Amid Biden’s hard sell for legislation to spend trillions of dollars, 54 percent disapprove of his actions on taxes.

Biden’s foreign policy approval rating prior to the Afghanistan debacle had been 42 percent in August just before the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops. It fell to 34 percent in October, with only 37 percent of those responding giving their approval of his job as commander in chief.

On some issues, Biden did not have far to fall but has done so anyhow. In May, only 35 percent of those polled approved of Biden’s work on immigration, and 29 percent backed his efforts at the southern border. Now, only 25 percent approved of his immigration efforts, and 23 percent approved of his handling of the border crisis.

The bottom line: Most Americans polled, 55 percent to 42 percent, say Biden’s administration is “not competent.”

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

In a September Op-Ed in The New York Times, disillusioned Biden supporter Bret Stephens tried to explain where the fragile magic had gone.

“Joe Biden was supposed to be the man of the hour: a calming presence exuding decency, moderation and trust. As a candidate, he sold himself as a transitional president, a fatherly figure in the mold of George H.W. Bush who would restore dignity and prudence to the Oval Office after the mendacity and chaos that came before. It’s why I voted for him, as did so many others who once tipped red,” he wrote.

“Instead, Biden has become the emblem of the hour: headstrong but shaky, ambitious but inept. He seems to be the last person in America to realize that, whatever the theoretical merits of the decision to withdraw our remaining troops from Afghanistan, the military and intelligence assumptions on which it was built were deeply flawed, the manner in which it was executed was a national humiliation and a moral betrayal, and the timing was catastrophic.”

Stephens did not sound upbeat as he looked ahead.

“The last few months have told us something worrying about this president: He’s proud, inflexible, and thinks he’s much smarter than he really is. That’s bad news for the administration. It’s worse news for a country that desperately needs to avoid another failed presidency,” he wrote.

As always, a vast gulf separates Democrats and Republicans in assessing the president. The Quinnipiac poll found only 4 percent of Republicans approve of Biden while 80 percent of Democrats back the president. But Biden is losing the battle for support among independents, with 60 percent of independents disapproving of his work and only 32 percent backing him.

The new poll was conducted between Oct. 1-4 among 1,326 American adults and had a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

