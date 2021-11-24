President Joe Biden’s approval rating has been sliding for months in polls, such as the Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

Now, his woes are showing up in mainstream polling, which has traditionally helped to insulate the Democrat from facing too much scrutiny and criticism.

While Biden has slipped to 40 percent approval in some Rasmussen and other surveys in recent weeks and months, the latest NPR/Marist poll shows him hovering just above 40 percent.

According to NPR/Marist, only 42 percent of voters support the job Biden is doing as inflation taxes the poor. People are starting to catch on to the fact that the president has abandoned many of has campaign promises as his policies cost them much-needed cash.

President Biden’s approval rating has hit a new low, 42%, in a new NPR/Marist poll. When voters were asked what their top economic concerns are, inflation took the top spot, followed by wages, labor shortages and housing costs. https://t.co/1lp93R9n9N — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 24, 2021

“Biden’s approval is down to 42 percent, the lowest recorded in the survey since Biden took office. And a slim majority also says he hasn’t fulfilled his campaign promises,” NPR reported of its poll, which was released on Wednesday.

As of the day before Thanksgiving, Biden still enjoyed the support of 81 percent of Democrats who were polled by NPR/Marist. Meanwhile, only 44 percent of self-described independents gave him positive marks.

Biden only had the approval of three percent of Republicans surveyed.

The majority of those polled by NPR/Marist listed inflation as their top concern, as finance was a common theme which worried those contacted by pollsters.

“When voters were asked what their top economic concerns are, inflation took the top spot [39 percent], followed by wages [18 percent], labor shortages [11 percent] and housing costs, unemployment and gas prices [tied at 9 percent],” NPR’s Domenico Montanaro reported.

Democrats were more apt to be concerned about wages.

With Republicans and independents — which Democrats need desperately to court ahead of 2022 — the chief concern was inflation.

Marist offered some bad news for Biden, who has been dragged in recent months as public sentiment turns against him and his big government agenda.

“Biden’s approval rating among all Americans [42 percent] is the lowest to date in our polling and has dipped down two points from earlier this month [44 percent]. The proportion of residents who strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing [37 percent] outpaces those who strongly approve of his performance [13 percent] by nearly three to one,” the pollster said.

“As to whether Americans believe Biden is fulfilling his campaign promises after 10 months in office, 43 percent agree and 51 percent disagree. There is a strong partisan divide [79 percent of Democrats agree and 83 percent of Republicans disagree] with independents tipping the balance [43 percent agree, 52% percent disagree],” Marist added.

Americans are paying more for every day items as the holidays approach. With Democrats in the driver’s seat of the federal government, there is no one for them to blame for the issues plaguing working people but themselves.

A majority of voters see this, and they are pointing their fingers directly at Biden and his spending policies and job-killing COVID mandates.

The NPR/Marist poll surveyed 1,048 American adults from Nov. 16 to 19 by phone, with 969 of those contacted reporting they are registered voters. The poll reported a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.

