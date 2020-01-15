SECTIONS
After Blasting Trump's Middle East Policy, Biden Takes Credit for Beating ISIS

By Joe Setyon
Published January 14, 2020 at 8:19pm
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday took credit for helping defeat the Islamic State group, just minutes after attacking President Donald Trump’s Middle East policy.

“We have lost our standing in [the Middle East],” Biden said at Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, taking a clear shot at Trump in the process.

“We have lost the support of our allies.”

Just minutes later, Biden was taking credit for defeating the Islamic State terror group during his time as vice president.

“I was part of the coalition that put together 68 countries to deal with stateless terror as well as failed states,” he said. “Not us alone, 68 other countries.

“That’s how we were able to defeat and end the caliphate for ISIS. They’ll come back if we do not deal with them and we do not have someone who can bring together the rest of the world to go with us.”

It’s more than a stretch to say that Biden was responsible for the Islamic State group’s demise.

Do you think Biden is wrong to take credit for defeating ISIS?

For one thing, it was under the Obama administration that the terror organization rose to power, despite former President Barack Obama claiming in January 2014 that the Islamic State group was the “JV team.”

While a U.S.-led coalition did succeed under Obama in taking back some territory that the Islamic State group had seized, the organization still held considerable parts of both Iraq and Syria, ABC News reported in 2016.

As the Republican National Committees’s Elizabeth Harrington noted on Twitter, “Obama-Biden left the caliphate the size of Sri Lanka.”

And don’t forget the multiple Islamic State group-inspired terror attacks that took place around the world during the Obama-Biden administration, including the infamous 2015 Paris attacks.

While the Islamic State group grew to the height of its power under Obama and Biden, it was almost completely defeated under Trump.

“We defeated and took over 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate,” Trump said in October, according to RealClearPolitics. “Everybody said that was going to be an impossible thing to do. I did it, and I did it quickly because we have a great military now.”

Later in October, Trump announced that U.S. forces had killed Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The threat posed by the Islamic State group is significantly less than what it was in 2014.

Joe Biden wants to take all the credit for this phenomenon.

But he’s wrong.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
