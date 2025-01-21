Share
News
Travelers from Canada pass through the I-91 Derby border crossing on November 8, 2021.
Travelers from Canada pass through the I-91 Derby border crossing on November 8, 2021. (Josh Kuckens / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Border Patrol Agent Killed in the Line of Duty

 By Jack Davis  January 21, 2025 at 3:53pm
Share

A Border Patrol agent has been killed in a shootout that took place in Vermont near the Canadian border.

Agent David Maland, 44, was killed Monday along Interstate 91 at about 3:15 p.m. near Coventry, Vermont, according to WCAX-TV.

Maland was shot in the neck during a traffic stop. One suspect was killed and another was wounded.

Details about the incident that led to Maland’s death were not released as of Tuesday.

“Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues,” Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamin Huffman said in a statement.

Huffman said that Maland was killed “in the line of duty.”

Maland, a veteran of the Border Patrol for almost a decade, had been working in the Swanton Sector, which includes Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire, according to the New York Post.

The incident took place about 20 miles south of the Canadian border.

The 2024 fiscal year saw 19,222 illegal immigrants caught in the Swanton Sector, up from 6,925 in the previous federal fiscal year, according to Fox News.

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tried to put that number into context.

Related:
Numbers Don't Lie: One Simple Stat Shows Just How Effective Trump's Illegal Immigration Crackdown Is

“Border Patrol Agents in Swanton Sector have apprehended more than 19,222 subjects from 97 different countries since October 1, 2023, which is more than its last 17 fiscal years combined,” Garcia posted on X three months ago.

Overall, 190,000 illegal migrants were caught crossing from Canada to the United States in fiscal year 2023, according to the New York Post.

Vermont resident Chris Feeley noted that times have changed.

“Now I’ve got the Border Patrol guys on speed dial,” he said last year, according to the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bombshell Report: GOP Refused to Subpoena Cassidy Hutchinson, Feared Lawmakers' Sex Texts to Hutchinson Would Be Exposed
Trump Positioned to Begin Potential Deportation of Prince Harry
Baseball Hall of Famer and His Wife Slammed in Sickening Lawsuit: 'Missed the Opportunity to Save Her'
Kamala's Marriage Strained: She Reportedly Blames Her Husband for Loss to Trump
Massive Ford Recall: Hundreds of Thousands of Cars At Risk
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation