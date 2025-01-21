Border Patrol Agent Killed in the Line of Duty

A Border Patrol agent has been killed in a shootout that took place in Vermont near the Canadian border.

Agent David Maland, 44, was killed Monday along Interstate 91 at about 3:15 p.m. near Coventry, Vermont, according to WCAX-TV.

Maland was shot in the neck during a traffic stop. One suspect was killed and another was wounded.

CBP Sources tell me the Border Patrol agent who was shot and killed in Vermont today was 44 y/o David Maland —He had been with the patrol for nearly a decade—Becoming part of the “Green Family” in 2015. Maland transferred from Texas to Vermont where he worked in the Swanton… pic.twitter.com/zIr6CQ38Aq — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 21, 2025

Details about the incident that led to Maland’s death were not released as of Tuesday.

“Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues,” Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamin Huffman said in a statement.

Huffman said that Maland was killed “in the line of duty.”

Maland, a veteran of the Border Patrol for almost a decade, had been working in the Swanton Sector, which includes Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire, according to the New York Post.

The incident took place about 20 miles south of the Canadian border.

The 2024 fiscal year saw 19,222 illegal immigrants caught in the Swanton Sector, up from 6,925 in the previous federal fiscal year, according to Fox News.

Border Patrol Agents in Swanton Sector have apprehended more than 19,222 subjects from 97 different countries since October 1, 2023, which is more than its last 17 fiscal years combined.

Report suspicious border activity in Swanton Sector: 1-800-689-3362 @USBPChief@CBP@DHSgov pic.twitter.com/BhUaYYi15B — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) October 2, 2024

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tried to put that number into context.

“Border Patrol Agents in Swanton Sector have apprehended more than 19,222 subjects from 97 different countries since October 1, 2023, which is more than its last 17 fiscal years combined,” Garcia posted on X three months ago.

RIP. Vermont Border Patrol Agent David C. Maland was murdered when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop. The suspect had no legal status in the U.S. was shot and killed, another suspect was wounded and in federal custody. Agent Maland had served with the United States… pic.twitter.com/x3I7BxGXRp — Protecting the Blue (@protectingblue) January 21, 2025

Overall, 190,000 illegal migrants were caught crossing from Canada to the United States in fiscal year 2023, according to the New York Post.

Vermont resident Chris Feeley noted that times have changed.

“Now I’ve got the Border Patrol guys on speed dial,” he said last year, according to the New York Post.

