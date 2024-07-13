BREAKING: Trump Shot at During Pennsylvania Rally, Left Bloody as Secret Service Rush to Protect Him

Former President Donald Trump was apparently shot while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

“Gunfire appeared to break out shortly after Trump began speaking at the rally at Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday evening,” Fox News reported.

“And then the worst president in the history of our country took over. And look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people [came in illegally]. And, you know, that’s a little bit old, that chart… that chart’s a couple of months old. And if you want to really see something that sad, take a look at what happened over…” Trump said before gunfire rang out.

As many as five shots could be heard echoing at the outdoor venue.

Trump appeared to reach around his right ear before ducking down.

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

Secret Service agents rushed in and covered him.

When he stood back up, he was bloody around his face.

LORD JESUS, WE NEED YOU pic.twitter.com/RX65tj6jrQ — George (@BehizyTweets) July 13, 2024

Trump could be heard saying, “Wait, wait” as they tried to take him from the stage.

He lifted his arm to the crowd to let them know he’s okay.

God protected President Trump pic.twitter.com/96UKVdjF3A — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2024

The Secret Service released the following statement: “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

The Trump campaign issued the following statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

