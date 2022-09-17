Parler Share
After Catching 'Peeping Tom' Outside Daughter's Window, Father Epically Executes His 2nd Amendment Right

 By Matthew Holloway  September 17, 2022 at 1:20pm
A Texas man who confronted a peeping Tom outside his daughter’s bedroom window this week told police he fired his gun after the voyeur lunged at him with a knife.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in northwestern San Antonio.

According to KENS-TV, the daughter spotted the unknown man through her window and ran to tell her father.

The father stepped outside to confront the stranger, who produced a knife and lunged at him.

The dad told police he pulled out his handgun and fired several times, according to the report.

San Antonio police told KENS that they did not find anyone with gunshot wounds.

An aerial search by the police department’s Blue Eagle helicopter unit did not locate anyone.



San Antonio police told the local news outlet that the father is not expected to be charged.

WOAI reported that police were still investigating the incident.

The assailant was described as a bearded man in his 30s.

Social media users reacted to the news with varying opinions. Twitter user gypsyroseleef wrote, “Good for the father. When you don’t have police protection what is one to do?”

Others on Twitter suggested the father might benefit from additional training with his firearm.

Michael Daly expressed concern on Twitter that the father would be prosecuted by a district attorney. “The DA will prosecute him instead,” he wrote.

The Western Journal has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for comment and will update this story or publish a follow-up with any new information.

Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
