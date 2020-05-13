President Donald Trump is exasperated with reporters maligning his motives and taking his statements out of context.

During Monday’s White House news briefing in the Rose Garden, he stormed out shortly after CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang implied that one of his comments was insulting to her as a reporter of Asian descent.

Trump held the event in order to tout his administration’s achievement in testing for the coronavirus. He has been slammed repeatedly by his political opponents and members of the establishment media for not having provided sufficient testing capabilities.

On Monday, Trump stood before a banner that announced “America leads the world in testing” and declared that his administration would be giving $11 billion to the states, The Washington Post reported.

“We have met the moment and we have prevailed,” Trump said. He added that this week 10 million tests will be completed and that this is “nearly double the number of any other country.”

The Post claimed that, while the number is large, our per capita testing rate is 2.74 percent and thus not the highest in the world.

For the establishment media, the president can never do enough. Whenever he overcomes a hurdle they demand he address — such as the production of ventilators, hospital bed capacity, safety gear for health care workers, stimulus relief for those suffering from the economic impact of the lockdown — it is still insufficient.

“You said many times that the U.S. is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing,” Jiang said at Monday’s news briefing.

“Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you if every day, Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?” she asked.

Jiang’s question was sanctimonious. She was implying that she cares for her fellow American citizens and that Trump is an egotist who does not. This missed the entire point of the president’s presentation, which was intended to show his devotion in addressing every need, every challenge during this pandemic as quickly and thoroughly as he possibly can.

Of course, all his work is simply lacking for self-righteous reporters like Jiang who are quick to criticize the president, yet have done far less than he has to help the victims of COVID-19.

“Well they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world and maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump replied. “Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”

“When you ask them that question you might get a very unusual answer,” he continued.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically that I should ask China?” Jiang asked, as though this was the first time the president had referenced China’s culpability for the global pandemic.

“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody, I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that,” Trump retorted.

CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins then failed to respond to the president’s cue to move on and he walked away.

In fact, it was Jiang who was being egocentric with her implication that her Asian-American descent is relevant to the discussion.

The president and members of his administration have repeatedly called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and they have been investigating the extent to which China covered up information about the initial outbreak and bungled containment, which has had a catastrophic impact in many countries around the world.

Jiang needs to be told that no one cares about her background “specifically” in the middle of a pandemic. Trump’s comment was no attack on her race or ethnicity.

The news briefing was not about her; it was about the millions who will be helped by the president’s actions.

But to acknowledge this would mean giving Trump some credit.

The president rightly turned his back on her, as should Americans from this chronic scurrilous media coverage that is slowly destroying the ties that bind us.

