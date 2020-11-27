President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving proclamation triggered those working at CNN, leading the activist organization to ramp up its coronavirus fear-mongering.

Trump, in a proclamation issued on Wednesday, bucked the official narrative being pushed by the establishment media and some elected Democrats.

Amid a reported surge in coronavirus cases, the establishment media’s peddling of pandemic fear has spiked.

In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the media and its allies in the Democratic Party worked to essentially cancel Thanksgiving.

But Trump issued a proclamation defying them all.

Trump recognized early Americans as well as soldiers, first responders and everyday Americans who have sacrificed so much amid the pandemic.

He also asked Americans to celebrate the holiday together.

“I encourage all Americans to gather, in homes and places of worship, to offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings,” Trump wrote.

The proclamation carried a tone of optimism.

One could argue that it also perhaps called for unity.

But the activists at CNN, who apparently loathe unity and optimism, attempted a takedown of the Trump Thanksgiving proclamation.

CNN’s Maegan Vasquez authored a Thanksgiving day web story that was headlined, “White House Thanksgiving proclamation calls for Americans to ‘gather’ even as Covid-19 surges.”

US President Trump’s annual Thanksgiving proclamation calls for Americans to “gather” for the holiday, even though federal public health officials have explicitly warned against it https://t.co/O4lKpCOlxB — CNN International (@cnni) November 26, 2020

“Public health experts are warning that Thanksgiving could be ‘the mother of all superspreader events.’ And the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against traveling for Thanksgiving as a means to preventing further spread of the coronavirus,” Vasquez argued.

“Coronavirus cases are surging, and public health officials warn that family gatherings like Thanksgiving, which are often indoors and multi-generational, could put vulnerable people at risk.”

The CNN reporter went on to note how many people are dead or sick, before noting, “Trump has frequently flouted public health warnings.”

Vasquez did not criticize those who gathered after her network and others prematurely called the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden earlier this month.

Crowd of people gathered near the White House is celebrating after the election was called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/CrEcD5U3uB — W.G. Dunlop (@wgdunlop) November 7, 2020

The CNN report also did not disparage other gatherings of leftists, such as riots, which have occurred throughout the year.

Those gatherings, we have to assume, are not places where the coronavirus can spread, as the media gave them their tacit endorsement.

I thought this was disinformation when I saw the screenshots; It’s not. A CNN reporter is genuinely stood in front of a burning neighbourhood telling viewers that violent riots were in fact ‘mostly peaceful protests’, after the shootings, of course! 🤯 MSM is a parody of itself pic.twitter.com/ZNioZXf8Zi — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) August 27, 2020

But Thanksgiving is a day when Americans traditionally come together to see family and to share blessings with one another.

Thanksgiving, like attending religious services, can be a unifying experience.

So CNN worked to squash it, as it did with Trump’s message for unity on the holiday.

Ironically, Democrats and the leftist establishment media began talking about unity shortly after they crowned Biden the winner of the election.

These four years of chaos are almost behind us. Soon we’ll be led by leaders who will focus on what unites us and heal our nation. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 17, 2020

The election is over. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

Our trust has been broken – in our leaders, institutions and even some of our friends. Now more than ever we need to listen, to learn from one another, and to rebuild our bonds. Because when we can trust one another, we can truly achieve great things. #trustmatters pic.twitter.com/HJ5BSZyp55 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 8, 2020

We know what unity for Democrats looks like:

Tonight I’m calling for the eventual prosecution of donald trump and his enablers for their many crimes against the United States. pic.twitter.com/LJGvzLqQ35 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) November 18, 2020

PROSECUTE. THEM. ALL. I applaud Biden’s desire to heal. But if illegal acts aren’t prosecuted they CEASE TO BE ILLEGAL. Trump is still attempting a coup. He and Pence are guilty of mass negligent homicide. Barr. Miller. All. Prosecute! O vs T: https://t.co/rKpV6EkDu4

In brief: pic.twitter.com/RVlXbaUjay — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 24, 2020

After Trump leaves, and he will, to repair the damage he has caused Democracy, it will be imperative that a non partisan commission be formed to investigate him for Federal Crimes. It will be the only way we can restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 20, 2020

Trying to figure out how to permanently social distance from 74 million people for the rest of my life without selling my house. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 21, 2020

Trump’s message urging Americans to come together for one special day was delivered with quite the unifying tone.

But for CNN, that kind of unity is dangerous.

