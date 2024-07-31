Creepy Video of Reporters Saying Exact Same Thing About J.D. Vance Exposes Coordinated DNC-Media Attack

A coordinated attack on J.D. Vance’s character popped up from various establishment media sources this past week.

Grabien, a service that collects and clips news media footage, posted a compilation of numerous such outlets calling Vance “weird” this past week.

Grabien then shared data showing exactly how many times media outlets trotted out the “J.D. Vance is weird” talking point through the last two weeks of July.

According to Grabien founder Tom Elliot, CNN and MSNBC alone used the line of attack a whopping 150 times over two days alone.

As the Grabien data below demonstrates, CNN & MSNBC are the locomotives pulling the “Vance is weird” talking point. In the last two days they’ve broadcast that DNC line more than 150 times between the two networks. pic.twitter.com/OsAJhXaKYt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

“CNN & MSNBC are the locomotives pulling the ‘Vance is weird’ talking point,” Elliot wrote. “In the last two days they’ve broadcast that DNC line more than 150 times between the two networks.”

SUPERCUT! Proof the entire Democrat-Media Complex outsources their brains to DNC talking-point writers #JDVanceIsWeird pic.twitter.com/ceN2qvIPTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro has an interesting theory on why he believes the Democrat-favoring media has chosen this line of attack.

In his opinion, both the DNC and the media establishment know how odd and unsettling Vice President Kamala Harris can appear in public.

The likely Democratic nominee often makes incoherent, nonsensical statements (much like her seemingly mentally compromised boss) and consistently cackles in an unseemly manner.

To deflect from this, Shapiro argued, the DNC and its allied media apparatus are projecting that weirdness onto Vance.

“This is about Democrats slandering J.D. Vance as weird in order to avoid the consequence of the fact they picked a very weird vice president in 2020, who is now their presidential candidate,” Shapiro said.

This isn’t the first bit of “projection” Vance has faced in recent weeks.

A July 24 Politico Op-Ed was highly cited and circulated last week claiming that Vance “Has a Bunch of Weird Views on Gender.”

The “Weird Views” pointed to in the piece were virtually all traditional, “normal” views of gender relations.

Examples of this “weirdness” included Vance’s support of pro-life policy, traditional marriage, tax cuts for married couples with children and his opinion that those involved in struggling marriages should not divorce, but rather work through the problem.

Shapiro’s theory on political projection can certainly be seen here.

While Vance’s stances are largely traditional and widely held, many of the newfound views of gender and sex relations pushed by outlets like Politico today are quite the opposite.

One might even venture to call them “weird.”

For example, Politico uses the seemingly benign term “gender-affirming care” to describe sex-change procedures for underaged youth.

The outlet also recently framed a California law banning schools from informing parents if their child begins presenting as transgender as a way to “protect” students from being “outed.”

The outlet also claimed that requiring male and female athletes to participate in the sports categories corresponding to their biology is “a push to restrict transgender girls’ athletic participation.”

Perhaps worst of all, a 2023 Politico article argued that the graphic novel “Gender Queer” is targeted by Republican “book bans” because of its “LGBTQ themes.”

In truth, the book — which was found in many school libraries across the country — has been widely criticized and attacked for its incredibly explicit pictures depicting sex acts between minors.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.