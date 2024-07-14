Dem Gov Demands More Secret Services … But Not for Trump

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has led to a call for increased protection, but not for Trump.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis waded into the long-simmering dispute between independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Biden administration to seek Secret Service protection for Kennedy.

“I encourage @POTUS to immediately provide secret service protection for @RobertKennedyJr,” Polis posted on X.

I encourage @POTUS to immediately provide secret service protection for @RobertKennedyJr — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) July 14, 2024

The candidate‘s father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was shot to death in 1968 while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president. His uncle was President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in Dallas in 1963.

In October, RFK JR.’s campaign released a letter sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for Secret Service protection, noting that failure to give him protection violates a long-standing precedent.

Reminder, RFK Jr. needs Secret Service protection. ASAP. It’s completely unacceptable that it has been witheld, especially given his family history. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2024



Noting a break-in at his house and an armed man who attended a campaign event, the letter said RFK Jr. “believes he is being followed by people who intend to kill him.”

Is the Biden administration directly responsible for Trump being shot? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (70 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

“Given all that is known, please reconsider your decision to refuse Secret Service protection to presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and allow protection to commence as soon as possible. As the law intends, the Secret Service can help protect the candidate and the electoral process, while also reducing risk to others in the candidate’s environment, including members of the general public,” the letter said.

I have to agree with Bobby Kennedy Jr. Now is the time to pray for President Trump and his family and all those attending the rally which was disrupted by an active shooter. We must also DEMAND that Secret Service Protection be extended to RFK Jr.#HealTheDivide pic.twitter.com/p1dqJNbwMd — Gregory Latham Jr (@B7grWinning) July 13, 2024



In a post on X, RFK Jr. noted that he was “the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.”

Increased protection for Trump had been requested but denied, according to some reports.

RFK Jr. praised Trump after Saturday’s assassination attempt, according to the New York Post, saying Trump’s “courage” was “inspirational” after he was shot during a Pennsylvania rally.

“I sent a message out, a note out to President Trump tonight and to his family, telling him how relieved I am that he was not more than badly injured, wishing him quick recovery, thanking him for his career during that event, which was inspirational,” Kennedy said.

Reminder that RFK Jr still doesn’t have secret service protection pic.twitter.com/5zse7cnXPf — Woke Golden Boy (@wokegoldenboy) July 13, 2024



“I really hope that President Biden reaches out to President Trump and offers him a podium somewhere with the two of these men and reassure the nation … to make an effort to change the tone of this campaign, so that we all can sort of inspire us all to start being kind to each other,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.