Dems Are Lying About Coronavirus & Trump Slashing CDC, And Even the AP's Calling Them Out

Democrats want to use the American people’s fear over coronavirus to attack President Donald Trump as the 2020 presidential election approaches.

With the help of many in the media, the hysteria is at an all-time high and has gotten so bad that even The Associated Press has had to step in to stop it.

The AP reported that Democratic contenders for the presidency have said that the government is not prepared for coronavirus because, among other reasons, Trump has cut the budgets of various government agencies.

Those candidates claimed that Trump has cut the budget for the Centers for Disease Control and The National Institutes of Health, but those cuts were only proposed. They never happened.

“There’s nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing. And he’s defunded — he’s defunded Centers for Disease Control, CDC, so we don’t have the organization we need. This is a very serious thing,” former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Tuesday night at the Democratic presidential debate.

“We increased the budget of the CDC. We increased the NIH budget. … He’s wiped all that out. … He cut the funding for the entire effort,” former Vice President Joe Biden said.

These are both patently false statements. And the AP reported that Bloomberg is also making the false statements in campaign ads.

The budget cuts have been proposed but Congress has denied them in bipartisan fashion. In fact, funding to the two organizations has increased, the AP reported.

“Some public health experts say a bigger concern than White House budgets is the steady erosion of a CDC grant program for state and local public health emergency preparedness — the front lines in detecting and battling new disease,” the AP reported.

“But that decline was set in motion by a congressional budget measure that predates Trump.”

Those facts do not matter to Democrats who have decided that they want to use this panic to defeat Trump.

Even television star Dr. Drew Pinsky has been furious with how the media has caused people to panic.

“The press is overreacting, and it makes me furious,” he said on “Daily Blast Live.” “The press should not be reporting medical stories as though they know how to report it.”

“If we have a pandemic, I won’t know how to tell that we’re actually having a pandemic because everything is an emergency.”

“People that are infectious disease specialists, the CDC, the epidemiologists, need to take this very seriously. The press needs to shut up,” Pinsky said. “You’re more likely to die of influenza right now.”

But the media wants Trump gone and they do not care how they do it. Even if it means causing mass hysteria.

