Dems Preach Doom and Gloom in Trump Era, but Poll Shows Record-Shattering Optimism

Every time you hear Democrats speak, it is all gloom and doom about the direction in which the country is headed — but the facts make them look ridiculous.

A Gallup poll released Wednesday showed that Americans have “record high optimism” when it comes to their personal finances.

The stock market has been booming, unemployment is tumbling toward insignificance and the future looks bright.

“Nearly six in 10 Americans (59%) now say they are better off financially than they were a year ago, up from 50% last year,” Gallup reported.

“These data come from Gallup’s annual Mood of the Nation survey, conducted Jan. 2-15. The survey was completed after months of historically low levels of unemployment and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average neared the 30,000 mark for the first time,” it said.

The poll had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

59% of Americans say their personal financial situation is better now than it was a year ago. https://t.co/TOS3wQhDyn — GallupNews (@GallupNews) February 5, 2020



The 59 percent who say they are doing better now than they were last year is in a virtual tie with the record set in 1999 when 58 percent of people felt that way.

From 2001 to 2018, the number of people who believed they were in a better financial position than they were the previous year, in most surveys, was below the 50 percent threshold.

The lowest in that timeframe came during the presidency of Barack Obama in 2009, when only 23 percent felt that way.

But hey, don’t worry. If a booming economy, extra cash in your pocket and people working are not your thing, the Democrats have plenty of options to choose from running for president in 2020.

“In addition to U.S. adults’ highly positive report on their current financial situation, Americans are also expressing peak optimism about their future personal financial situation,” Gallup said.

“About three in four U.S. adults (74%) predict they will be better off financially a year from now, the highest in Gallup’s trend since 1977,” it said.

Gallup Poll by The Western Journal on Scribd

This is the best news an incumbent president could ask for in an election year. When Americans are optimistic about their financial futures, they generally do not want to change.

And with their promises to enact more regulation, raise the minimum wage and increase taxes, Democratic candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts would destroy what President Donald Trump has built.

“Americans’ levels of optimism about both their current financial situation and where it will be a year from now are at or near record highs,” Gallup said. “These views align with President Donald Trump’s contention that Americans are doing better under his presidency, and with his use of the economy and job growth as key selling points for his reelection.

“Republicans’ positive views on their finances are something of a given for a GOP president, at least during good economic times. The majority levels of optimism among political independents are more significant for Trump’s reelection prospects — and something Trump will want to maintain in 2020 to stay competitive.”

In speech after speech, Democratic candidates promise “change,” which is what presidential candidates do every four years.

But why would Americans want to change from prosperity? Why would they want to choose a new path into the unknown when the current path is paying dividends?

It is an incredibly tough case to make, and one that Democrats are going to have a hard time selling.

