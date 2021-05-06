News
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media at PortMiami in Miami on April 8. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

DeSantis Riles Up Democrats by Signing New Voting Bill Into Law

Dillon BurroughsMay 6, 2021 at 7:07am
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new voting bill Thursday, making his state the latest to enact election reforms following the 2020 presidential election.

“Florida took action this legislative session to increase transparency and strengthen the security of our elections,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“Floridians can rest assured that our state will remain a leader in ballot integrity,” the Republican said. “Elections should be free and fair, and these changes will ensure this continues to be the case in the Sunshine State.”

DeSantis noted the team of leaders in the GOP-led state played a big role as well.

“I’d like to thank our legislative leaders on this issue — Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senator Dennis Baxley, and Representative Blaise Ingoglia,” he said.

Do you support Florida's voting reform law?

“Floridians have more options to cast their ballot than ever before. With that variety must come assurance of security, accountability, and transparency,” Sprowls said in a statement.

“The bill Governor DeSantis signed today will protect our election procedures and provide voters with confidence that our elections will remain accessible, efficient, and secure. The right to vote should never be taken for granted, and we must always strive to improve the processes that establish the foundation of our democracy.”

The new law strengthens voter integrity in Florida by “limiting the duration of requests for vote-by-mail ballots to all elections held within a calendar year of a request.”

The bill also includes “authorizing the canvassing of vote-by-mail ballots upon the completion of the public preelection testing of automatic tabulating equipment.”

One important feature of the new bill addresses the issue of ballot harvesting at elder care facilities. The governor’s statement said it “strikes a reasonable balance for families and those in elder care facilities while simultaneously banning ballot harvesting by political operatives.”

“Under this law, a person may not handle more than two ballots other than those of immediate family members. There is an exemption for ballots collected during supervised voting at assisted living facilities and nursing homes to make sure no undue burden is caused for Florida’s most vulnerable.”

Also among changes is a “prohibition on the use of private funds for election-related expenses,” which Fox News called “a response to the fact Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others provided funding to some states and cities last year to help run the election.”

Many Democrats railed against the new law.

Joe Scott, the Broward County supervisor of elections, called the legislation “terrible” in an interview Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“The new law has limitations that are unreasonable and extremely confusing,” Scott said. “That confusion in effect will lead to voter suppression. Many voters who don’t understand the rules will decide not to participate at all.”

Others on social media made similar claims.

The voting law follows a string of recent actions by DeSantis, seen by many as a strong GOP presidential contender in 2024.

Amid a push in many liberal cities to “defund the police,” the governor announced his plan “to fund them and then some,” saying first responders will receive $1,000 bonuses from the state.

DeSantis has also been a strong opponent of vaccine passports. He signed an executive order against vaccine passports in Florida and called out the CDC for restrictions against the cruise line industry.

“Vaccine passports infringe on our liberty and don’t keep people safe,” he said in a tweet Tuesday.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation