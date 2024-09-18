Share
People gather outside the American University hospital after the arrival of several men who were wounded by exploded handheld pagers, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. (Bassam Masri / AP)

More Details Emerge on Pager Sabotage That Left Hezbollah Members Broken and Shattered: They Never Had a Chance

 By Jared Harris  September 18, 2024 at 8:46am
More details have emerged surrounding the mass sabotage that saw countless communications devices distributed to Muslim radicals simultaneously explode.

The situation unfolded Tuesday when pagers across Lebanon began exploding, and people quickly realized the blasts were specifically cutting down members of terror group Hezbollah.

Reports of hundred of blast injuries soon turned into reports of thousands as the scale of the apparent operation became clear.

The questions remain: How was an attack of this scale was pulled off, and who was behind it?

According to Fox News, the pagers are a brand designed by Taiwanese company Gold Apollo.

The pagers that exploded in Lebanon, however, with model number AR-924, were not manufactured on the island of Taiwan.

Instead, the devices were licensed to be produced by BAC Consulting KFT, a firm out of Budapest, Hungary.

In a statement to Fox News, Gold Apollo said it licensed the brand to the BAC Consulting KFT but left the product design and manufacturing up to the Hungarian company.

Was Israel behind this?

Osher Assor, an Israeli security expert, told the Wall Street Journal that the devices were likely hiding explosive charges as lithium batteries will catch fire before they explode. Videos from Lebanon on Tuesday show many small blasts, but no fire.

Assor speculated that the tampered pagers were in place well ahead of the attack and continued to function normally until the moment the devices received a specific activation message.

“The moment the specific message arrived, the devices were activated,” Assor said.

“This is unprecedented — both the size and the scale. We haven’t seen something like that before.”

Short of taking the pagers apart, there’s little Hezbollah militants could have done to notice and address the sabotage. The rank-and-file members simply handed a pager never had a chance.

The attack unfolded as Hezbollah was updating its forces’ technology. It’s believed the tampered pagers came amid an order for thousands of new devices the radical group planned to replace its aging models with.

Even a couple of grams of an explosive compound can cause the kind of damage seen across Lebanon this week.

The blasts took eyes, limbs and lives of apparent Hezbollah fighters.

Those who had malfunctioning devices or pagers with dead batteries were spared the initial wave of explosions.

While all signs point to Israel, which has been fighting for its survival against the terror group Hamas and the organization’s radical allies, including Hezbollah, Israeli authorities have not publicly claimed responsibility for the mass attack.

