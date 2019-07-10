SECTIONS
Developing: ‘Deadly’ Hurricane Possibly Forming Along Gulf Coast… ‘Life-Threatening Flooding’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 10, 2019 at 8:38am
Officials are warning of a system forming along the Gulf Coast that could turn into one or more tropical storms, or worse, a “dangerous hurricane.”

“The mass of thunderstorms were in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning and had yet to consolidate into a storm system. Some models predicted the storms may reach hurricane status, and all models said the disturbance would likely become a tropical storm,” NBC News reported Wednesday.

In its Wednesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said a tropical depression is expected to form late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The resulting wind and storm surge could impact coastal areas in Louisiana and Texas.

“Regardless of the eventual track and intensity of the system, heavy rainfall is expected from the Florida Panhandle to the Upper Texas Coast extending inland from portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, much of Louisiana, and eastern Texas,” the NHC said.

According to AccuWeather.com, there’s close to a “100 percent chance” that Tropical Storm Barry forms.

And it could get worse from there.

“Barry could become a hurricane, depending on how long the system remains over the warm water,” AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

“Right now, our greatest concern is for torrential rain that would result in life-threatening flooding,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, agrees.

“This system has the potential to become a dangerous hurricane,” read a Tuesday post on its Facebook page. “The threat for damaging winds and deadly storm surge is increasing.”

Satellite images posted to Twitter showed the developing system.

This would be the second major storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, according to USA Today.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
