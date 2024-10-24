DOJ Targets Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC with a Warning

The Department of Justice warned Elon Musk’s America PAC that million-dollar rewards for voters might violate federal law.

These payments might breach laws against compensating people to register or vote in elections involving federal candidates, according to the DOJ’s letter, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Musk’s political action committee has been actively promoting the chance to win $1 million for registered voters in Pennsylvania and six other pivotal states who pledge their support for free speech and gun rights by signing a petition.

The America Pac declined to comment but a spokesperson earlier claimed their cash awards were entirely legal, suggesting that the outcry from media only aids their cause.

“The PAC is confident in the legality of this initiative and the predictable media meltdown is only helping America PAC’s efforts to support President Trump,” a representative said earlier this week, WSJ stated.

Three voters from Pennsylvania and one in North Carolina have secured million-dollar rewards, with daily drawings set to continue through Election Day, targeting both new and existing registrants, WSJ reported.

Musk stated that the million-dollar rewards from his PAC come without conditions, except for the expectation that winners advocate for his petition.

The sweepstakes aims to boost voter registrations in battleground areas as he fervently supports former President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.

Musk announced at a Pennsylvania rally for Trump’s campaign Saturday evening that he will give $1 million daily to one individual.

UCLA law professor Rick Hasen previously raised a question about whether a constitutional amendment is necessary to curb the campaign influence of ultra-wealthy individuals like Musk.

Hasen pointed out on MSNBC that under current law, efforts to curb election spending by the ultra-rich have been deemed unconstitutional, affirming the legality of Musk’s activities with his super PAC and other ventures.

The Justice Department and America PAC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

